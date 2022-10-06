In 1980, Christopher Cross’ self-titled debut album was not only up against Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” for album of the year, the other nominees in the category were Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand and Billy Joel. Not only did Cross capture the prestigious Album of the Year Grammy, he captured four more, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s).
Forty plus years later, Cross is still actively touring, and out on the road celebrating the anniversary of his iconic debut album. That includes a stop at The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda on October 24.
Cross’ seemingly meteoric rise was not only the result of the singer-songwriter’s unique vocal style, it was the result of a fortunate accident when Cross sent a demo tape to David Berson, an attorney for the Warner Brothers label. It was the first time Berson received a demo, and he played it for Lenny Waronker, the legendary Warner Brothers A&R executive.
Christopher Cross was originally the name of the band featuring Christopher Gepper, but by the time the album came out, Gepper had adopted the Christopher Cross moniker.
The debut album introduced the pink flamingo that has become part of many of Cross’ album covers, and is considered by musicologists as an early example of the yacht rock sub-genre. The album also produced four top 40 hits, “Ride Like the Wind”, “Sailing”, “Never Be the Same” and “Say You’ll Be Mine.”
In 1981, Cross released “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)”, which won him an Oscar. That made Cross one of only 32 musicians to accomplish the feat.
Cross’ follow up album, “Another Page”, came around three years later in January of 1983, and includes the hit “Think of Laura”, which became famous for its association with the 1980s soap opera characters Luke and Laura Spencer.
“Think of Laura” was written about Laura Carter, an 18-year-old college student who was killed by a stray bullet from a gang fight in Columbus, Ohio, on April 17, 1982. Cross was dating Paige McNinch, a close friend and roommate of Carter’s, and wrote the song to preserve Carter’s memory. McNinch appears with Cross on the album insert.
In 2007, Cross started his own record label, and since then has released eight albums, including a Christmas record and a critically acclaimed live record titled “The Cafe Carlyle Sessions,” which featured jazz reinterpretations of his songs.
While Cross is best known for his singing abilities, he is also an excellent guitarist. In 1970 Cross was asked at the last minute to fill in for guitarist Ritchie Blackmore for Deep Purple at a show in San Antonio. Blackmore had a bad reaction to a flu shot.
Cross’ solo shows are intimate and entertaining. In addition to performing all of his popular songs, Cross tells engaging stories and knows how to connect with his audience. At recent shows he has performed all but one track from his debut album, and included some more recent songs.
Tickets start at $39 and are available at the Riviera box office or online at Rivieratheatre.org.
