Chase Rice is headed to Buffalo on April 2 for a performance at the Town Ballroom. The singer-songwriter and former reality show contestant is touring in support of his latest album, “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell,” his sixth and most personal collection of songs to date.
Rice launched his country music career shortly after an appearance on the CBS reality show “Survivor.” Rice was the runner-up on the show, but soon hit the jackpot as one of the co-writers of the Florida Georgia Line hit “Cruise” in 2012.
Since then, Rice has scored hits with “Ready Set Roll,” “Eyes on You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen,” a song that featured Florida Georgia Line. The current tour will feature a few of Rice’s hits, but fans can expect a huge helping of his latest record.
“There’s 13 new songs on it and that’s how many we’re doing,” Rice said during a phone interview last week.”If you want to hear the new album you’re coming to the right show.”
It’s always a challenge for an established artist to integrate new material into a set, but Rice said that after some trepidation, they decided to give it a try and he noted that “the response has been nuts.”
“I mean, you can really judge by ticket sales, which are important, but crowd reactions, the singing along has been incredible,” he said. “And when your merch numbers after the show are good, (that) goes to show that people are enjoying what you’re doing and they’re really responding to what you’re about.”
The album has been receiving positive reviews from fans and music writers, and while it’s too soon to see how that will influence sales, it’s undoubtedly Rice’s strongest record of his career.
“I’m so proud of this record and it’s the one I’ve wanted to make for so long that I’m gonna play it all,” Rice said. “We ultimately landed on songs from the old records we need to probably perform for forever to go in there, so we’re going to play 20 plus songs. It’s crazy but when I’m not talking a lot I’m zooming through them so we have the time to get those songs in there.”
Even the process for writing and recording “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell” was different, according to Rice. There are no pre-recorded tracks, or even click tracks when they made the record. The song topics are deeply personal, especially “Bench Seat,” and many have unique twists, such as the songs that inspired the album title, “I Hate Cowboys” and “All Dogs Go to Hell.”
“This time I had something to write about that mattered as opposed to just drinking a beer on a Friday night with a girl on a dirt road. I’m tired of that, it’s not what I want to do anymore. I want to sing about something that matters,” Rice said.
The cover of “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell” features Rice’s late father Daniel Rice, who bought Chase his first Martin acoustic. Chase will be using a Martin on this tour after years of playing “small, cool looking guitars and thinking I was Ed Sheeran or something.”
“I wrote all the new songs on acoustic guitar, and the Martin is one of the only ones I play onstage right now, and I am back to playing the type of music I like.”
Tickets for Chase Rice with special guest Ashland Craft start at $34 and are available at the Town Ballroom box office and online at townballroom.com.
