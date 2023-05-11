NORTH TONAWANDA — The Gilmour Project featuring Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan and Scott Guberman returns to the Riviera Theatre on Saturday. The ensemble put on a spectacular show there last year. This time they will be performing “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety.
There are plenty of bands that perform Pink Floyd’s music, but few bands approach the catalog in the way The Gilmour Project does.
“One of the things that make The Gilmour Project unique is that we’re not a tribute hand,“ guitarist Jeff Pevar noted during a recent phone interview. “We’re a band of five artists who have their own expertise and their own pedigree that they bring to the stage. Since it’s an interpretive ensemble that allows us to bring our musicality into the mix rather than just trying to recreate what Pink Floyd already did.”
The five members of the band have impressive resumes. Some of the highlights of each member’s career include that Pevar, Karan, Guberman and Prince have all worked with members of The Grateful Dead. Pevar performed with David Crosby in various incarnations. Prairie Prince is best known as the drummer of The Tubes, and as part of Todd Rundgren’s touring band. Kasim Sulton is a former member of Utopia, former musical director for Meat Loaf, a member of Rundgren’s band along with Prairie Prince, and a solo artist.
“It’s a lovely opportunity to get five very established musicians together for a single purpose and we do take liberties with the music,” Pevar said. “Before every performance we’re not sure where it will go, so it’s an open slate and that’s what’s fun, and it works because everybody has come from an improvisational background.”
The band is performing the Pink Floyd classic “Dark Side of the Moon” in its 50th anniversary year. There are sacrosanct parts of the album, but rather than a note-for-note recreation, the band adds unique elements, including Pevar’s guitar solo on “Great Gig in the Sky” which takes the place of the vocal line originally performed by Clare Torry. It’s a highlight of the show.
“I decided to take on that part the only way I can, and the slide guitar is a very vocal and melodic way to do it, and so I try to emulate her vocal phrases,” Pevar said.
The musicians were assembled by Michael Gaiman, who was partially responsible for creating The Grateful Dead tribute Jazz is Dead, and many other projects too numerous to name.
“I have performed with the cream of the crop of musicians, and I am forever indebted that Michael recognized my abilities and because he introduced me to some of my dearest friends and to get a chance to play with these iconic musicians,” Pevar said. “It is a pinch me, you know, and it’s like I remember seeing The Dixie Dregs and I never thought I would play with musicians of that caliber, and I have and so many more.”
Pevar was very close to David Crosby, who died in January. The band Crosby, Pevar & Raymond produced two studio and two live albums.
“We had a beautiful friendship, and he left me a wonderful voicemail six months ago,” Pevar said of Crosby. “He told me he loved me, and we loved each other as friends. His death definitely impacted me. I am still shocked by it.”
“When you work with someone close to you, whether it’s family or a working situation, it draws you closer,” Pevar said. “The thing about music is that it’s such an intimate expression and we worked together on and off for 30 years, so it’s like, it’s definitely like losing a brother. In the end, he’s lucky he lasted as long as he did. He never stopped, he was pushing, he was swinging for the rafters right up to the end.”
Tickets for The Gilmour Project start at $29 and are available at The Riviera box office and online at Rivieratheatre.org
