Multiple Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and pianist Bruce Hornsby returns to the area on Nov. 10 at the University of Buffalo Center for the Arts. Hornsby has had an incredible career as both a solo artist and as a writer and collaborator on a number of hit singles, and also had a stint as the part-time keyboardist for The Grateful Dead.
In 1986 Hornsby released his debut album “The Way It Is” under the moniker Bruce Hornsby and the Range. The album’s first single, “Every Little Kiss,” reached 72 on the singles chart, but it was the second single “The Way It Is,” the album’s title cut, that wound up reaching No. 1 and propelling sales of the album.
The debut album also included the radio hit “Mandolin Rain” and helped Hornsby and The Range win a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1987. The other nominees in the category were Glass Tiger, Nu Shooz, Simply Red and Timbuk3, all of whom were receiving heavy airplay on radio and on MTV.
In the late 1980s Hornsby released his second album, “Scenes from the Southside,” which included the Grammy Award winning hit “The Valley Road” and Hornsby’s version of “Jacob’s Ladder,” which became a No. 1 hit for Huey Lewis and The News. Hornsby also co-wrote and appears on Don Henley’s single “The End of the Innocence,” which was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 1990. Hornsby also appears on Bonnie Raitt’s Top 10 single, “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”
In 1988 Hornsby appeared onstage with The Grateful Dead for the first time at a performance in Ohio where he played accordion on two songs. In 1990 Grateful Dead keyboardist Brent Mydland died unexpectedly after the group’s summer 1990 tour, and Hornsby joined the Dead as a touring member for two years, along with Mydland’s replacement, former Tubes keyboardist Vince Welnick.
When the Grateful Dead were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, it was Hornsby who gave the induction speech. Hornsby also appeared onstage with The Grateful Dead for their 2015 Fare Thee Well shows in Santa Clara, Calif., and Chicago.
Hornsby disbanded The Range in the early 1990s and recorded as a solo artist and under the Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers moniker. While he has never achieved the same commercial success of his first album with The Range, he has produced an impressive body of work and built a loyal fan base.
His most recent album is “‘Flicted,” which came out in May. It’s his 23rd album over his 36-year recording career, and like many of his recent releases, it explores a wide variety of genres.
Hornsby has performed at UB’s Center for the Arts before, and his shows there have all been unique. Like his former band, The Grateful Dead, Hornsby changes things up every show, and for his solo shows he even takes requests from the audience on slips of paper, so you can always expect a fair amount of deep cuts, surprises and great stage banter.
Tickets for the show start at $49 and are available through Ticketmaster.
