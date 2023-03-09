Gary Rossington, the last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away on Sunday, ending a legacy of tragedy for the southern rock band. The southern rockers’ origins date back to 1964, but they did not release their first album, “(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd’)” until 1973.
In less than five years, the group released five albums, four of them reached Platinum sales status and one reached Gold sales status. The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Nirvana all achieved massive success in less than a decade, but they never regrouped.
Ronnie Van Zant was the sole original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd who died in the Oct. 20, 1977 plane crash that ended the band’s initial run in the 1970s. Guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister Cassie, who also perished in the crash, were members of the band at the time, but were not founding members. The band remained on hiatus for a decade from 1977 until 1987 when they reformed with a lineup full of classic era members, including four that appeared on the group’s first album, and Ronnie’s brother Johnny on lead vocals.
Johnny is still in the current lineup, but of the 1987 lineup, only drummer Artimus Pyle is still alive. Pyle joined Skynyrd in 1974.
Even by the time Skynyrd played the now legendary concert at Artpark on July 26, 2011, Rossington was the sole founding member in the lineup. Guitarist Allen Collins died in 1990, and while bassist Ed King and drummer Bob Burns were alive in 2011, neither were in the lineup. Since then, Burns passed away in 2015 and King in 2018, leaving Rossington as the sole surviving original member from 2018 onward.
Even though Lynyrd Skynyrd began their recording career more than 50 years ago, many bands that pre-date them still have surviving original members. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones began their recording careers a decade earlier and both have at least half of their members still alive, as do other bands that pre-date Lynyrd Skynard, including CCR, The Who and Led Zeppelin.
One of the things that Skynyrd proved was that fans would accept a band lineup with few, if any, founding members, especially if the lead singer sounds close to the original. Yes is currently active with no founding members, Foreigner typically performs shows without a founding member, and REO Speedwagon will be touring this year without a founding member as well.
In addition to the plane crash that took the lives of several members, Lynyrd Skynyrd has faced an unusually high level of tragedy throughout their history. Rossington’s passing brings the total number of recording and touring members who have died to 14.
Even with the passing of Rossington, the band’s current lineup has members who have performed under the Lynyrd Skynyrd name longer than any of the founding members. While it represents the end of an era, it is doubtful that the band will stop touring, even though they have been on a farewell tour since 2018 and have dates scheduled through this summer.
Thom Jennings writes about the regional music scene for the the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.