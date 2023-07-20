This week marked the end of an era as Dead & Company played three concerts in San Francisco billed as the final dates on their farewell tour. Featuring two former members of The Grateful Dead, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, Dead & Company formed not long after The Grateful Dead’s Fare Thee Well shows in 2015.
The reality is that many bands have had farewell tours only to return to touring within a few years, so it remains to be seen if this truly means the end of Dead & Company or not, but with drummer Bill Kreutzman’s departure last year, and Weir and Hart in their mid-seventies, it’s hard to imagine the group going out on any extensive tours again.
The Grateful Dead’s legacy has long been cemented, and the group is largely responsible, along with the Allman Brother Band, for launching the careers of thousands of jam bands and Grateful Dead tribute acts. They were arguably the most influential American band of all time.
The group thrived as a live act in an era when most bands depended on album sales, and the main purpose of touring was to promote a new release. Once streaming and downloading became the primary source for music consumption, most acts had to rely on concert revenue, and recordings have become a loss leader.
The Grateful Dead’s marketing strategy was just as innovative. The group built a huge database of fans and was one of the first bands to sell tickets by mail for fans traveling from out of town to catch a performance.
Also, in an era when bands usually stuck to the same set list every night, The Grateful Dead played a unique set list, which created a traveling band of fans that would follow them for multiple dates, often subsidized by selling shirts or other items in the parking lot.
Even though the band allowed fans to sell bootleg shirts and record full concerts, the band still sells millions of dollars of officially licensed merchandise and recordings of their shows.
They also overcame the passing of a significant member, Jerry Garcia, who died in 1995. Even though Dead & Company did not specifically use the Grateful Dead moniker, they invoked the band’s spirit by using Grateful Dead logos and imagery and exclusively performing Grateful Dead material.
There have been many spin-offs since Garcia’s passing in 1995, most led by Bob Weir, including The Other Ones, The Dead, Furthur, and RatDog. Phil Lesh and Friends also perform Grateful Dead music and is still active. Still, Lesh is the only former member of the Grateful Dead in the lineup.
Dead & Company is the most successful iteration of post-1995 configurations. By adding John Mayer on guitar and vocals, the group expanded its multi-generational reach even further. Older fans came to accept Mayer, while newer fans came into the fold, as is evidenced by crowd shots of the final three shows this weekend.
The group created an experience close to the Garcia-era band but without the long delays between songs. In contrast, the Grateful Dead often tuned their instruments and noodled on them to offer clues to the next song.
With the 60th anniversary of The Grateful Dead’s founding just two years away, the surviving members will likely find a way to celebrate the occasion. But for now, we can observe what was a great run for Dead & Company and another chapter in the long, strange trip.
