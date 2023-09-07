Alternative rock legends Everclear return to Buffalo for a performance at The Town Ballroom on Tuesday. The group, whose notable songs include “Santa Monica,” “I Will Buy You a New Life” and “Father of Mine,” is touring in support of their newly released “Live At The Whisky A Go Go” album that contains live versions of songs from their 30-plus years as a band.
Everclear frontman Art Alexakis grew up in Santa Monica and is very familiar with the historic West Hollywood venue that has hosted early performances from Alice Cooper, The Doors, Led Zeppelin, KISS and Guns N’ Roses, to name a few.
“We received an offer to play the Whiskey, and even though it was low, I said I’d play it because I’ve never played there, and it would be cool to do it,” Alexakis said during a recent phone interview.
A few weeks before the show, a recording industry executive approached Alexakis about releasing a new album.
“I didn’t want to make a new record, and so I’m like absolutely not,” Alexakis said. “I had no interest in making a whole new original record, but what about a live album? We were playing The Whiskey, so why not record that? I couldn’t think of a reason why not, so that’s what we did.”
Even before he was in Everclear, Alexakis hung out backstage with friends and saw legendary artists perform at the venue. It was one of the few top venues he had not performed at.
“I’ve hit most of my bucket list venues like Madison Square Garden, The Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, where I saw shows growing up, and most of the Hollywood clubs,” he said. “The two that I would love to play are Red Rocks and the L.A Forum.”
As for shows in Western New York, Alexakis shared some memorable ones.
“I remember playing Niagara Falls on New Year’s Eve. It was 2012 going into 2013 and the coldest I have ever been at a show. We couldn’t feel our fingers, so I wouldn’t have wanted to record that for a live album, but it was packed,” he recalled.
“I couldn’t believe how many people were there; thousands were in the street. It was crazy.”
There was also a time when Alexakis barely made it through Everclear’s 1996 performance at The Showplace Theater.
“The place was packed, and I had a case of food poisoning, and I came on stage, and they had a cooler set up there for me, and I told people I might throw up. They didn’t care; we did the whole show, and the crowd was really into it.”
Not all of Alexakis’s memories of the region have to do with performances in the area.
“Buffalo was the first place I went to see an NFL game,” he said. “We had an off day, maybe around 1996, and I saw The Bills play the Raiders. The Bills weren’t very good at the time, but I really like them now.”
Tickets for the Tuesday show at The Town Ballroom start at $40.
