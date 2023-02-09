From Red Creek to Red Rocks. That sums up the career of Joe Bonamassa, who is getting ready to release a new live album titled “Tales of Time,” which was recorded at the famed venue in Colorado. Thirty-four years ago, Bonamassa was headlining Red Creek, a small club in Rochester. He was still in middle school.
Western New Yorkers are intimately familiar with Bonamassa’s career. Before he headlined iconic venues like Red Rocks, The Royal Albert Hall, The Ryman, Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House, he was working the club and small venue circuit from his hometown, Utica, to Buffalo.
Bonamassa is returning to Shea’s Performing Arts Center on Feb. 28. He is very familiar with the venue.
“We have been there three or four times. I love houses like that, and Shea’s reminds me a lot of my hometown theater, The Stanley. They look like they could have been designed by the same person,” Bonamassa said during a recent phone interview.
As someone who has performed at nearly every iconic music venue in the world, Bonamassa understands the importance of a great venue, but he also knows that it takes a great audience to make a great show.
“The crowd is responsible for at least 20 percent of the show. It doesn’t matter if it’s at a place like Red Creek or Red Rocks, the audience makes all the difference,” he said.”When I was just starting out, it felt like we played Dinosaur Barbeque (in Rochester) nearly every week. I loved those gigs.”
As for material to draw from, Bonamassa has already released 15 solo studio albums and appeared on more than 100 commercially released live and studio recordings.
“We have a big book, and we use it,” he said. “We get to the staples, the ones everyone wants to hear. In between we might pull out some straight blues, some nights it may be more of a rock show. It’s called a Cadillac problem.”
Bonamassa’s last album, “Time Clocks,” came out in October 2021, and he has rarely gone more than two years between new albums since his debut in 2000.
“There are times when I question it. There have been larger gaps. I used to put out an album religiously every year, but I don’t know if I have more than two or three studio albums left in me,” he said. “Most artists are just releasing singles. and we are moving back to the way it was in the 1950s. New cars don’t have CD players, and attention spans are shorter, people are creating their own playlists now.”
In addition to his music career, Bonamassa heads a charitable foundation called Keeping the Blues Alive. It supports schools and during the pandemic it expanded its mission to include gigging musicians.
“We started it over 10 years ago and charity starts at home. If a school calls and needs guitar strings or saxophone reeds, we will send them a check,” Bonamassa said. “We have put a lot of money of our own, but we have also raised a lot of money.”
“Anyone in the music industry is fighting the good fight. We work with artists from many different genres, including country and hip-hop, it doesn’t have to be limited to the blues. It’s a tough business, and it may take many years before you find something that connects with people.”
Bonamassa also announced the formation of Journeyman LLC, which will offer artist management, concert promotion, recording contracts and other services for independent artists. After the spring tour, he will embark on the KTBA at Sea, a cruise that raises funds for the foundation.
For fans in this region, it may seem like Bonamassa was an overnight success, especially since he started out at such a young age. His career is the result of a lot of hard work, and a little luck, which included PBS airing his 2009 Royal Albert Hall performance.
“It was 17 years of famine and 17 years of doing well,” he said. “There are no guarantees in this business, it is very fickle. I struck a chord in 2009 that connected and it scaled. Through the blessing of public television, it changed our trajectory.”
