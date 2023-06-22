The Borderland Festival has quickly evolved into a premier multi-day event in Western New York. The fifth run of the festival, from September 15-17 at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, boasts another impressive lineup and adds a third day. Headliners include Goose, Dawes, Trey Anastasio with Classic TAB, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Moe.
In addition to many local and national music artists, the festival features artists, craft breweries and farm-to-table food vendors. It does so with a solid commitment to environmental sustainability. So while many fans base their ticket purchase on the lineup’s strength, another consideration is that Borderland has created a unique and diverse experience that supports the region responsibly.
Earlier this week, co-founder and festival producer Jennifer Brazill spent half an hour on the phone discussing the festival’s past, present and future, and her unbridled enthusiasm is only matched by her business savvy; Brazill’s background and ties to the area created the confluence of events needed to launch Borderland.
“I grew up in East Aurora but moved to the West Coast when I was 21 years old and spent most of my adult life in California and Colorado. That’s where I got into the music scene and found my way working for Red Light Management,” Brazill recalled.
While at Red Light Management, Brazill worked with The Dave Matthews Band, and she called the experience her “grad school.” When she was with Red Light, she met a friend and started doing boutique festivals. For about 10 years, Brazill produced bluegrass festivals in Colorado and California.
“I learned the nuts and bolts of how to do it, and I always had it in the back of my head that I wanted to return to Buffalo and do something, but I never knew where or when,” Brazill said. “Then one day, I was in town and checking out Knox Park, and honestly, I never thought they would let something like this happen at a state park, but when we pitched the idea, they said yes.”
Like most festivals, the first year took a lot of work financially. Still, the event gained a solid footing, with Gov’t Mule and Greensky Bluegrass headlining by year two. Then the pandemic shut down the event in 2020.
“This is our fifth year,” Brazill noted. “It would technically be our sixth year, but we had the pandemic, so we skipped a year. I like to think that if we had kept on our same trajectory in year three, we’d be well on our way because from year one to year two, we had a 90% growth rate across the board. It caught on really fast.”
That was not an easy feat. In a male-dominated industry and a musical landscape increasingly encroached upon by Live Nation, Borderland has been built by an independent female promoter.
“We have built it from the grassroots; we had to introduce what we’re doing to Buffalo into the whole Buffalo-Niagara region, and there are tons of festivals and events here, but what we’ve created didn’t exist in this area yet. It’s a multi-day, all-immersive national music festival in a state park,” Brazill said.
“I came from the West Coast and looked at how we implemented our sustainability practices. We were one of the first festivals to implement free water stations and no plastics. We went above and beyond for our sustainability efforts. The park really appreciated that because we left it super clean and gave money back to the park; we were super aware of the space we were coming into.”
Ticket information and schedules for Borderland Festival can be found at borderlandfestival.com
