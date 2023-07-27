Foreigner is bringing its Farewell Tour to Darien Lake on Friday; the band’s current lineup is no stranger to the area. They have been a frequent visitor since reforming in 2005, with Kelly Hansen assuming lead vocal duties.
Foreigner’s final trek will go well into 2024, so we may get one more show in the region from them, but there is no guarantee.
The band has two distinct eras, and its history is tied to the region because former Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm is from Rochester. Gramm and guitarist Mick Jones were the group’s creative force, writing their biggest hits, including “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You.”
Jones founded the group in 1976 shortly after leaving Spooky Tooth, and has been Foreigner’s de facto leader since the beginning, and is the only member to appear on all of Foreigner’s albums.
Shortly after Gramm left the band for the first time in 1990, Jones tried unsuccessfully to replace him with vocalist Johnny Edwards; Gramm eventually returned, only to depart for good in 2002.
After a one-off concert in 2004 under the moniker Mick Jones & Friends, which included bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer Jason Bonham, Jones decided he would form a new version of Foreigner.
“My daughter was six weeks old when we did that show,” Pilson recalled during a recent phone interview. “And now she is 19 years old and a congressional intern. Her life marks my tenure in the band.”
“I look back on that show fondly because we didn’t know the future. But the fans responded, and the music and attitude were there, so it made me very happy.”
Jason Bonham pushed Mick Jones to continue the Foreigner legacy with a new group. They only needed a lead singer that Foreigner fans would accept. They found that in Kelly Hansen.
“We were rehearsing for a round of shows, and we already were working with another singer. Then Kelly came in to audition, and we knew right away he was the guy. You get it the minute you see him live and hear him sing the songs,” Pilson said. “Unfortunately, we had to let the other guy go.”
With Hansen on lead vocal duties, the band has continued to be a solid concert draw, mostly performing songs from the group’s heyday. The Hansen-led lineup released one album of original material titled “Can’t Slow Down” in 2009.
“I was a Foreigner fan when I joined, so I was in a great position to come on and become musical director and bring a fan perspective. I know what I want to see as a fan, and I am proud of what we present,” Pilson said.
Pilson and Hansen and the current lineup’s longest-tenured members have provided the group some stability. Mick Jones only performs with the band on select dates. Fans still accept the band, especially Hansen, who is a dynamic performer.
“I have no problem saying that I think Kelly is the greatest frontman in rock music today,” Pilson noted.
Loverboy will be opening the show with a vast catalog of hits, including “Turn Me Loose” and “Working for the Weekend.”
