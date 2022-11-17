Foreigner is the latest classic rock band to announce an extended farewell tour. The band, which originally used the moniker Trigger until they found another band of the same name, formed in 1976 when former Spooky Tooth guitarist Mick Jones found himself stranded in “the apple in decay,” which was an apt description of New York City in the mid ‘70s.
Summer 2023 dates have already been announced, and include a stop at Darien Lake on July 28 with Loverboy as the support act. Foreigner has a long and storied history, and is often mentioned as one of the greatest snubs by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The group also has a strong connection to Western New York through original lead singer Lou Gramm. Mick Jones received a copy of a Black Sheep album from Gramm at a Spooky Tooth concert in Rochester, and was listening to the record on a whim while humming the chorus to “Feels Like the First Time,” and at that moment decided to invite Gramm to audition for Foreigner.
Foreigner’s self-titled first album immediately found an audience and included three iconic hits, the aforementioned “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold As Ice” and “Long, Long Way from Home.” From 1977 through 1987 Foreigner released six albums and had 14 singles reach the Billboard Top 40, and nine of those reached the Top 10.
With the band’s success came turmoil and multiple lineup changes. Aside from Gramm and Jones, drummer Dennis Elliot was the only other member to appear on all of Foreigner’s first six records. In 1991, Foreigner released “Unusual Heat,” their first record without Lou Gramm. It was a commercial failure, as was the group’s 1994 release, “Mr. Moonlight,” which featured the return of Lou Gramm on vocals.
Gramm’s final stint with Foreigner ended in 2003, a few years after Gramm had surgery for a benign brain tumor. The operation resulted in a change of appearance due to weight gain, but Gramm’s vocal ability was only moderately impacted for a brief period.
In March of 2005, Jones reformed Foreigner with vocalist Kelly Hansen. The Hansen era lineup only released “Can’t Slow Down” in September of 2009, and it remains the only album of original material featuring Hansen as lead vocalist.
Mick Jones has been the only constant through the group’s history, but he only performs with the group sporadically. The current lineup does not have any members that played the original versions of the Foreigner songs released from 1977 through 1987 that they perform.
While that has resulted in some criticism over the validity of the current lineup, Foreigner remains a solid concert draw, and they do an excellent job presenting the songs and preserving the band’s legacy.
The impetus for the band’s farewell tour may be in part Mick Jones’ health. The 77-year-old guitarist rarely appears with the band, and when he does, it is usually for just a few songs.
Lou Gramm still performs Foreigner songs, but he only does a handful of shows per year, so once the current touring version of Foreigner end their run, it will mark the end of an era.
If fans don’t get a chance to catch Foreigner during the summer of 2023, the group announced that they won’t be officially wrapping things up until 2024, so there is still some time to catch them live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.