Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.