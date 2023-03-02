NIAGARA FALLS — The NACC’s Art of Beer’s organizer Kelly Buckley calls Bobby & the Pedestrians one of her "favorite acts” at the event. The group has been around for more than a decade, and changed lineups more than a few times, but two members have been constants, Bobby Skrzypek and his drummer and childhood friend Trevor Jennings.
The Art of Beer takes place on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center. For those unfamiliar with the NACC, it's located at 1201 Pine Ave., the site of the old Niagara Falls High School. When the building was still a school, famed guitarist Tommy Tedesco attended there, so the space already has cultural significance for musicians and music fans.
In addition to craft beverages, food and the chance to explore a historic space, the event has hosted some great musical acts over the years. Besides the aforementioned Bobby & The Pedestrians, this year’s lineup includes Moxy Cleveland Cabaret, Music Garden, Mark the Aquarius, DJ Johnny Bluu Project 342 and The X-Statix.
Music is a key component of the event, even if the craft beverages are the main attraction. Now in its 15th year, minus some pandemic years, the Art of Beer is touted as “Western New York’s favorite fundraiser,” and while that is subjective, it has a well-earned reputation as a favored event.
Not-for-profits like the NACC depend on events to help balance their budget and keep up their facilities. The old high school was built in 1923, so while that is an important milestone, it also means that there is a lot of upkeep.
If you have never attended the event, you are missing out. One of the reasons that Bobby & the Pedestrians keeps going back is because of the atmosphere. The event is exciting, and the positive energy is palpable. Musicians feed off the energy of the crowd, regardless of the size, but in the case of the Art of Beer, the attendance grows from year to year.
As you can see by the list of scheduled performers, they are eclectic and diverse, which is in keeping with the theme, because craft brewers are a creative and diverse bunch of artisans as well. The rise of the craft brew industry has created unique opportunities for creative entrepreneurs that go beyond the product itself; it expands the naming of the beer and the label as well.
Another important part of the event is the timing. By this time of year, summer is far behind us, and while it is only a few months away, the Art of Beer serves as a kickoff to the event season. Even though it is indoors, the former school’s layout lends itself to being the perfect place to roam around in the same way you would at an outdoor festival.
In addition to being one of Kelly Buckley’s favorite acts, Bobby & the Pedestrians is an act I have followed since their inception, because drummer Trevor Jennings is my youngest son. He continues to perform with other groups, such as Do It with Malice and Captain Tom & the Hooligans, but as long as there is an Art of Beer event Trevor will free up his schedule to be there. You should do the same.
For more information on the Art of Beer go to: thenacc.org.
