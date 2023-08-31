The last time Grace Potter performed at Artpark in the summer of 2015, she was at a significant crossroads in her career. Potter had recently split with her backing band, The Nocturnals, and was touring in support of her "Midnight" album, which represented a major stylistic shift.
Fast forward eight years, and she is on a new record label, has a new husband and a five-year-old son, and has shifted gears again to her third solo album, "Mother Road." She will be showcasing the new album at Artpark on Sept. 9, and if you are up for a road trip, the following day at Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport.
"I think people know now that I was never just going to do one thing," Potter noted during a recent phone interview. "Certain things about anybody's aesthetic either belong or don't belong together. But how do you know what belongs?"
"Mother Road" is steeped in Americana, and Potter's vocal performance has the urgency of Janis Joplin. Three singles pre-dated the full album release, "Good Time," "Ready Set Go," and "Lady Vagabond." While it's not quite a concept album, the songs are products of multiple road trips Potter took between California and Vermont.
"Sometimes you connect stylistically with a lightning-in-a-bottle moment where suddenly you are handed an opportunity, the gates open to a different kingdom that you didn't want to try," Potter noted.
With nearly a decade removed from her time with The Nocturnals, Potter can reflect on the group's importance in her evolution as an artist.
"The band was doing the band. The band was the band. They weren't trying to reinvent the wheel every time, and I absolutely love them for it. Some people think if it ain't broke, don't fix it. That does serve some people," she said.
"I think the difference is that when you're an artist, and you hit on something that everybody is spectacularly obsessed with, you have immediately cornered yourself into a place where if you change even a little bit, you have not just lost your fans, but you've lost yourself in their eyes. They see you as a lost soul that has just given up on your greatness.
"My goal with every album is to find a different greatness in myself first, which is why I probably have some kind of a mental breakdown."
Like many of her contemporaries, Potter must balance new and older material during her upcoming tour.
"It aggravates me when people tell me to stay the same and play the hits, and at the same time, when I go to a concert, I do kind of want to hear the hit songs of my favorite musicians. So I think I've seen it from both sides, and we have found a balance," Potter said.
The venue also influences her performance.
"I'm very affected by my environment right down to the light," Potter said. "I got charged $50 the other night because I put lipstick all over the light bulbs in my hotel room. I had to go into my makeup kit and find some color that was like a nice warm hue, and I rubbed it all over the light bulbs."
"I'm susceptible to the identity of every venue I'm in. That's why the show ends up being so collaborative with the audience. I'm sensitive to the crowd, the smells in the air, what the light is doing, and whether it will rain or not."
"That's how I connect. That is the connection that I need and seek out with the world. It helps me find my purpose, not in my life at large, but in that moment, that feels like purpose."
Tickets for Grace Potter at Artpark start at $20 and are available through Ticketmaster.
