Tim Heidecker will make his first trip to Niagara Falls on August 12, when he performs at The Rapids Theatre. Heidecker is a unique talent known for many things, including the groundbreaking sketch comedy series “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” which ran from 2007 to 2010, and for his work in feature films as a stand-up comedian, podcast host and musician.
The show at The Rapids combines Heidecker’s stand-up and musical talent. He will open the show with a set of comedy and then return later as a member of The Very Good Band. Billed as “The Two Tims Summer Tour ‘23,” it will be a unique opportunity to see comedy and music on the same stage, which was more common in the 1970s and 1980s.
“I certainly know that tradition of comedians and musicians sharing the stage,” Heidecker noted during a recent phone interview. “I don’t know why it stopped happening.”
“I hate to say it, but sometimes I’ll show up a little later just to see the headliner; there’s a limit to how much music I want to hear live,” he said. “A friend from the band Yo La Tengo started doing two sets, no opener, and I thought that sounded right up my alley. I wanted to tour the stand-up and wanted to tour the music, and I could try doing it both in one night, and it’s been much fun.”
Heidecker has released multiple albums, but he is still best known as a comedian, which can cause fans to have a wait-and-see attitude when the band takes the stage.
“The audience could be coming a little more to see the stand-up side, you know, that might push them to get the tickets. And so there’s a great excitement for that, the first half of the show, and then there’s a little bit of arm folding,” Heidecker noted.
“But that’s the beauty of the show: as the band starts, everybody kind of loosens up, and there’s this reaction once the band starts getting into it, and people see how good they are, which is a testament to them.”
There is a long tradition of comedy and music coming together. Heidecker’s first concert was a band that combined comedy and music, The Monkees.
“My first concert was the Monkees when they were on their 1986 reunion tour. I was a big fan of the show and comedy, so the Monkees resonated with me. They brought them back in the ‘80s on MTV.”
As for Heidecker’s comedic style, it is often described as absurdist.
“It certainly is not for everybody; sometimes there’s a perception that it’s weirder than it actually is. I grew up watching ‘Monty Python and ‘Fernwood 2 Night’ with my parents. There’s a tradition going back to guys like Steve Martin; it’s a tradition of absurdist humor that can be for anybody, any age, any demographic, that doesn’t exclude people.”
In an era where people can be offended, Heidecker’s brand of comedy is not without some risk.
“We are in an age of literalism where maybe some of our younger friends out there aren’t exactly trained in understanding satire, and they see something online, they tend to believe it at face value,” he noted.
Tickets for Heidecker’s performance at The Rapids Theatre start at $39.50 and are available at rapidstheatre.com.
