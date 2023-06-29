On July 4, 1987, in Landover, Maryland, former Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty started playing the opening notes to his solo hit “The Old Man Down the Road” at a belated Welcome Home concert for Vietnam war veterans. CCR was one of the first bands to capture the collective consciousness with anti-war songs. Fogerty had served in the military during the Vietnam era, so his appearance was already meaningful.
The only problem was that Fogerty stopped performing CCR songs in concert to protest against the record executive controlling the songs. It had been 13 years since fans experienced a full set of CCR hits performed by John Fogerty, who wrote and sang most of them.
Adding to the moment’s excitement was that the show was simulcast on HBO. So, when Fogerty did an about-face and started playing the opening notes to the CCR classic “Born on the Bayou,” the crowd erupted. Fogerty continued to perform more CCR hits, including “Proud Mary,” “Midnight Special,” and “Bad Moon Rising.” The protest was over, but the legal and ethical issues surrounding control of the CCR catalog would not be resolved for decades.
When Fogerty takes the stage at Fallsview Casino on Friday, it won’t be the first time he will perform a full set of CCR classics, but this year is the first time he’ll do them while owning a controlling share of the rights to the songs.
There is a common misperception that Fogerty’s issue with his former record label was all about money. However, like Taylor Swift’s highly publicized battle over her music, it had more to do with determining how and when it was used.
The music business can be ruthless, especially when a musician’s time is usually consumed by creating and performing songs. It is not unusual for artists to sign contracts in the early years of their careers that they regret later.
Fogerty’s case is not all that unusual, but his willingness to fight for his rights is unparalleled. In an era where major artists are selling off the rights to their music for billions of dollars, Fogerty just acquired a controlling interest in his own music earlier this year.
The battle between artists and record labels is as old as the recorded music industry, and even before pre-recorded music became available, composers relied on sheet music sales to make money.
Fogerty wanted the last word on what types of compilations were released and what films, television shows, or commercials his songs appeared in. An artist’s worst fear is that a piece will be linked to a product or medium that runs contrary to their personal beliefs or that the songs will be presented in a way that devalues them as an art form.
One element that complicated Fogerty’s case was that he was a member of a four-piece band, which meant that he was at the mercy of his former bandmates, one of whom was his brother, and the other two were longtime friends.
Unfortunately, Fogerty’s former bandmates made financial decisions that they thought were in their best interest and handed over control of the CCR catalog to someone who was never willing to negotiate in good faith. They were less attached emotionally to the songs because John wrote them.
Those decisions destroyed any possibility of a CCR reunion with the surviving members and created a fracture with John’s brother Tom that was never fully resolved before Tom died in 1990.
While Fogerty’s case is a cautionary tale, one cannot help but admire his conviction and decision to perform CCR songs again in 1987. Years from now, families of major artists that sold away the rights to their catalog may face the same types of challenges Fogerty faced.
