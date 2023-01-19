The 1970s produced several iconic music duos including Hall & Oates, Loggins and Messina, and Seals & Crofts. That list also includes England Dan and John Ford Coley, which featured Dan Seals, the younger brother of Jim Seals of Seals & Crofts, and John Ford Coley, who will be performing at the Bear’s Den at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Friday.
Coley and Dan Seals put together a string of radio-friendly hits before splitting in 1980. Seals went on to a successful career in country music as a performer and songwriter; he passed away in 2009. Coley continued as a solo performer and did some acting in television and film.
The last time Coley was in town he was backed by a full band. The performance at the Bear’s Den is a solo show.
“I love the intimacy,” Coley said during a phone interview last week while discussing his solo show. “We’ve all played the big places and you can’t really talk (to the audience) and you can’t just tell stories, it’s not conducive to that. To have the ability to sit there and joke and laugh with people and the little things that will come up and you can make a comment, it is great. If you’re on a big stage and you know a big audience you just got to play song after song, they’re not really interested in anything that you have to say, much less listen to your stories.”
Coley is known for his witty banter, which is often off the cuff, but he is always thinking of things he can integrate into his solo performances.
“I mean, you’re always thinking of something to put in the show. It’s like, I’ll be taking a shower, getting ready to go to the show, and I’m running lines over my head, or something will pop into my head and I go ‘hey that’s pretty good, use that tonight.’”
“It’s like the other night, I played the show down in Louisiana and I’ve never been to the place before and there weren’t any chairs, really they were all couches, and they were older couches, and I mean, it’s a really well-known place and I just looked at that and it popped in my head and I said, ‘I wonder how many people have made out on these couches? You know, this might be good for somebody studying DNA to come in here and take some samples.’”
“You just say things and I love the spontaneity of it because things will just pop into your head or mind and I just let it fly. I just kind of live for those moments.”
The show also includes a healthy dose of material from his days with England Dan.
“There’s certain songs that I know that I’ve got to play ... what I call the seven: I’d Really Love to See You Tonight, Nights are Forever Without You, It’s Sad to Belong, Gone Too Far, We’ll Never Have to Say Goodbye Again, Love is the Answer and Soldier in the Rain.”
“I’ve got to play those songs, there’s no way out of it, and I love those songs.”
In addition, Coley will perform selections from his prolific solo career.
“There was a time when I didn’t have a lot of material to draw from, but now I have enough material that I can pull something out of my hat,” he said.
Tickets for the show start at $43. They are available through Ticketmaster.
