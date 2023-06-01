The Atlanta Rhythm Section will return to Western New York on Saturday for a performance at The Riviera Theatre with special guests Pure Prairie League. ARS formed in the spring of 1970 in Georgia but didn’t have their first hit until 1977 with “So in to You.” They reached the peak of their popularity from 1977 through 1981 and released classics like “Imaginary Lover,” “Spooky,” and “Do It or Die.”
The band was a combination of former members of The Candymen and Classics IV. The current lineup includes the band’s original lead singer, and founding member Rodney Justo, who discussed the band’s early days during a recent phone interview.
“Being prominent session players, people thought we were born in a recording studio, but believe me, we paid our dues before we got there,” Justo said.
“We had all been on the road a long time by then and had done all the crazy things you think about being on the road. I was talking last night with somebody about the old days, about how you’d pick up a hitchhiker to have (somebody) to talk to when driving to a gig.”
Justo’s history goes beyond ARS and includes stints in a band in Florida that backed up national acts like Frankie Valli before going to work with Roy Orbison.
“Roy was such a calm kind of guy who never got mad,” Justo said. “I remember having breakfast with Frankie Valli because my band backed all the famous musicians who came through Florida. I told Frankie I was leaving my band to work with Roy Orbison, and he said I would be working with the nicest man in show business.”
“Roy gave me a lot of opportunities, and you know, it’s funny, I don’t think a day goes by, and I know people say that all the time, but I don’t think there is a day goes by I don’t think about him.”
Justo has been in many incarnations of ARS. Still, he is particularly fond of the current lineup, its strengths, and the band’s ability to continue to draw a crowd.
“We are very grateful, and I’ve been in a lot of versions of this band from the beginning until now, and you know, I’m always careful about ... talking how good the band is because I don’t want to make it seem like I am speaking poorly of any of the guys that came before. This band is as tight as it’s ever been and as professional as ever been. We’re all good guys, and we’re all pals; I mean, it’s very bizarre, you don’t find this very often.”
Four of the group’s five founding members have died, including two within the past two years. That leaves Justo as the sole surviving member of the band.
“I’ve become like a caretaker because if I’m the only one left alive. When I’m gone, it’s all over,” he said. “This band was the dream of a guy named Buddy Buie, and I’m still trying to impress him; he was a good friend.”
Even with the lack of original members in ARS, Justo says the music has not suffered.
“There are a few bands who are better without the original members. It may be sacrilege to discuss this, but it’s a fact. I know they are more professional, sound better, and act better. And some of them could be jerks out on the road.”
Tickets for Atlanta Rhythm Section and Pure Prairie League start at $49 and are available at rivieratheatre.org
