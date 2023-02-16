Albums like the groundbreaking Talking Heads “Remain in Light” happen once in a lifetime. So did guitarist Adrian Belew’s chance to perform with the band, on the album and supporting tour. Belew will be in Buffalo on February 28 along with former Talking Heads multi-instrumentalist Jerry Harrison to perform selections from the 1980 Talking Heads album.
The idea for a tour to celebrate the album came about before the pandemic.
“I played a couple different tours and Jerry Harrison would show up to the shows,” Belew noted during a recent phone interview. “We've remained friends all through the years and each time we'd sit and talk after the show and we'd say it would be great if we could do that music again.”
“There's a YouTube video of live from Rome 1980 that is just so well loved by the fans and we thought if we could use that show as our blueprint,” Belew said.
Once Belew and Harrison decided to put together a tour, they needed to find the right ensemble to recreate the music.
“Jerry produced a band called Turkuaz that had been together for 10 years and they had been heavily influenced by Talking Heads. He said they would be perfect for this project, which really solved many problems. They were all ready to go all they had to do was learn the material and add a percussionist,” Belew recalled.
Belew and his wife checked out the band at a club, and after only a few songs, they knew they were perfect for the show.
Most of the members of Turkuaz branched off to form a band called Cool Cool Cool, and that resulted in Belew’s bass player Julie Slick and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on percussion joining the ensemble.
“I love the show for this reason: it's just so upbeat and fun danceable happy groovy fun music," Belew said. "We have several different singers — Jerry, myself and a couple others who sing the leads so no one's trying to be David Byrne.”
The show will also feature a song from Harrison’s solo career, and one from Belew’s time in King Crimson, the group Belew joined shortly after touring with the Talking Heads. That tour was so successful Belew thought he may have continued as a full-fledged member of the Talking Heads.
“Chris (Frantz) and Tina (Weymouth) were pushing to have me maybe join as the fifth member of the band but an offer was never truly made. Therefore, (what) my manager said to me was at that point you don’t have two offers you have one offer. I think I would have continued with the Talking Heads had they made an offer. I was very comfortable with them.”
Nevertheless, Belew has no regrets. He noted that with King Crimson he was able to play with three of his favorite musicians, Robert Fripp, Bill Bruford and Tony Levin. He was also able to pursue a solo career simultaneously, which is something he continues to do.
"I joined King Crimson in 1981, and I was also offered my first solo record deal on Island Records the same year so both careers started at the same time and have gone concurrent with each other ever since," Belew said. "I've always been in in bands and making solo records so it's both sides of the coin that I need to make me happy, and in the same way it's both sides of the coin being in the studio creating something from nothing or being on stage playing things that have already been created.”
Tickets for Remain in Light start at $45 and are available at Townballroom.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.