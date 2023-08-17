KeyBank Center, Buffalo, is a stop on Peter Gabriel’s first world tour in more than a decade on Sept. 22.
Gabriel released his first solo album in 1977, shortly after departing Genesis. From 1977 until 1982, Gabriel released four eponymous albums. In the subsequent 40 years, he has only released three studio albums, making the forthcoming “i/o” album just his eighth studio album in 46 years.
The tour kicked off May 18 in Krakow, Poland, and featured 11 new songs along with five tracks from his most famous album, “So,” two from “Up” and “Us,” and just one track from his first album and one from his third album.
Gabriel has always tended to defy convention, and the current tour is another example of that, as he is a classic rock-era artist whose show will be mostly made up of new material.
Even though Genesis achieved superstardom after Gabriel left and drummer Phil Collins took over lead vocal duties, progressive rock fans always hoped Gabriel would reunite with the band for one more tour.
The Gabriel-led Genesis was not the commercial juggernaut it became when Phil Collins assumed lead vocal duties, but the band was well-respected and had a solid following. Gabriel appeared on the first six Genesis albums. The last two, “Selling England by the Pound” and “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” achieved Gold sales status, creating the foundation for the band’s eventual massively successful run of Platinum selling albums in the 1980s.
Unlike most artists with a successful run as a lead singer in a prominent band, Gabriel rarely performs material from his time in Genesis. Since his departure in 1975, he performed a whole show with Genesis in 1982 and appeared onstage with the band for one song twice in the late 1970s. The last time Gabriel performed any Genesis material was in 2016, when he sang one verse of “Dancing with the Moonlit Knight” on the final night of his co-headlining tour with Sting. The last time Gabriel performed a Genesis song in Buffalo was in 1978 at Kleinhans.
Even after Gabriel left, Genesis regularly performed a handful of Gabriel-era Genesis songs. When Genesis performed in Buffalo in 2021, they included six songs from the Gabriel era.
The last time Gabriel performed in Buffalo was back on Nov. 9, 1982, at Shea’s. He performed at UB’s Alumni Arena on the “So” tour in 1986. Other than that, his closest date was back in 1993 when he opened his “Secret World Tour” in Rochester.
Despite the dearth of new material and infrequent tours over the past four decades, Gabriel remains a powerful concert draw. He proved a long time ago that an artist can forge ahead without having to depend on previous bands’ songs and build a career on their own terms.
At this stage, it is unlikely Gabriel’s fans will be disappointed that he is not a heritage act playing a greatest hits show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.