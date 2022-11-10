Contributor
NORTH TONAWANDA — This Friday and Saturday the Riviera Theatre is hosting Peace Frog: A Tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors.
Morrison died on July 3, 1971, in Paris, and The Doors continued to perform without him, including a stop at the old Peace Bridge Exhibition Center on Nov. 18, 1971.
Peace Frog has been performing music by The Doors for 23 years, significantly longer than The Doors were a touring band. The group released their first album in January of 1967 and subsequently released only five more records before Morrison died.
Moreover, The Doors had some legendary concerts for all the wrong reasons, including an incident at a concert in New Haven, Connecticut, on Dec. 9, 1967. Morrison had an encounter with the police backstage before the show that resulted in him getting sprayed with mace. After a lengthy delay, Morrison went onstage and halfway through the show he began berating the police, which resulted in him being arrested during the performance.
Less than a year later in Phoenix, a riot nearly ensued at a Doors concert when Morrison berated attendees for not being enthusiastic enough. After Morrison’s rant, a group of attendees rushed the stage. This resulted in multiple arrests and The Doors being banned from performing in Phoenix.
The following year, Morrison took a flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix to attend a Rolling Stones concert and was arrested when the plane landed, for being drunk and disorderly on the plane.
The most famous concert incident in the history of The Doors occurred on March 1, 1969, when Morrison allegedly exposed himself to the crowd. Morrison had missed a connecting flight to the performance, and arrived an hour late and visibly intoxicated.
The arena, which had a capacity of 7,000, was reportedly oversold and did not have air conditioning. A drunken Morrison began belligerently yelling at the crowd, and at some point he took off his shirt in a fashion that some attendees described as a strip tease.
Whether or not Morrison actually exposed himself to the crowd is still a matter of contention. There is no photographic evidence of the incident, but Morrison was arrested and found guilty of indecent exposure. Morrison could have accepted a plea deal which included putting on a free concert in Miami, but instead he went to trial.
Morrison went to France, and died before he could be sentenced. Even if he hadn’t died, France was not going to extradite him to face the charges in Miami. He was posthumously pardoned for the incident in 2010.
The Miami incident resulted in The Doors canceling a tour that included a stop at the Buffalo Aud on April 26, 1969. If the show had gone on, it would have been the only time Morrison performed in Buffalo.
The Doors enjoyed a huge resurgence in popularity in 1980 when Elektra Records released a greatest hits compilation and author Danny Sugerman released the Jim Morrison biography, “No One Here Gets Out Alive.” The Doors sold more records in the 1980s than they had while they were together.
The resurgence in popularity also fueled Elvis-like conspiracy theories that Morrison had faked his own death. Even Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek floated the idea that Morrison had faked his death to escape the pressures of stardom.
The fact that Peace Frog is able to perform back to back shows at The Riv is a testament to the enduring legacy of The Doors and Jim Morrison. Whether the group’s singer is alive or not, his music lives on.
Thom Jennings writes a weekly column about the regional music scene for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
