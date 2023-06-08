REO Speedwagon will be rolling into the region June 24 for a performance at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca. The band has been together for more than half a century and is one of the most popular bands to emerge from the arena rock era.
The band cycled through members in their early years, including three lead singers, before settling on Kevin Cronin, who had left in 1973 and returned in 1976. After bringing in bassist Bruce Hall in 1977, the classic lineup of Cronin, guitarist Gary Richrath, keyboardist Neal Doughty and drummer Alan Gratzer enjoyed prolonged success in the late 1970s and 1980s with hits like “Roll with the Changes,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”
The band’s lineup had been stable for more than 30 years when Doughty announced late last year that he was stepping away from touring. Derek Hilland has assumed keyboard duties on tour, which led to Bruce Hall discussing all of the lineup changes since he joined the band in 1977.
“Lineup changes can bring new energy to the band, “ Hall noted during a recent interview. “I remember in 1988 when Alan decided to leave because he wanted to be home more with his wife and kids. Then Gary left about 1989, and he was going to pursue his solo career, and we’ve been fortunate with the people we’ve been able to find to put in our band.”
“Kevin and I, and Neal at the time, there were the three of us left, and we would have to do auditions to try and find people that would fit in, not only musically but people we get along with.”
“Bryan Hitt was first; he is a super drummer. We had an audition in Los Angeles, and he was the first one we auditioned, and we did a version of ‘Roll With the Changes,’ and he nailed it right off the bat,” Hall said. “We had about three or four more drummers we had listened to because we invited them down, but we knew Bryan was the guy.”
The next member to join was guitarist Dave Amato, who is not only a great guitarist, Hall noted, he is “funny and easy to be around.”
Doughty was the last founding member of REO Speedwagon in the lineup, so he had been on the road for longer than anyone else in the band.
“This life is not for everybody,” Hall said. “You’re on a tour bus and in a lot and hotels, and you’re always moving, and it’s different than people think. The performing part is great, but traveling all the time, trying to find the right foods to eat, exercising, and doing everything you’re supposed to do, it’s hard on the road, especially in the winter.”
Some friends of the band recommended Derek Hilland, who Hall said is “working out fabulously.” Doughty still plans to make some guest appearances on select dates. As for Hall, he has no plans to leave the group.
“I don’t think there will be another change in REO Speedwagon. I don’t think I will retire; I will ride this thing into the ground.”
