NORTH TONAWANDA — Former Yes lead singer Jon Anderson returns to the area for a sold-out show at The Riviera Theatre on May 16. Anderson was fired from Yes back in 2008 after being unable to tour due to an illness. Given how active Anderson has been since the split from Yes, it’s hard to fathom that he was ever too ill to perform.
Anderson has been a frequent visitor to the Niagara region since 2008 and in varying incarnations. He has performed as a solo acoustic act at Seneca Niagara’s Bear’s Den, as part of a duo with Rick Wakeman at Kleinhans Music Hall, as a duo with Jean Luc-Ponty at the Riviera, and with ARW at the UB Center for the Arts and Seneca Niagara Casino.
The latest show is billed as Yes Epics & Classics featuring Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks. It features a setlist that draws heavily from Yes’ most prolific period in the 1970s and includes two songs from the early 1980s lineup.
The Band Geeks are the creation of Blue Oyster Cult member Richie Castellano. It started as an audio podcast that featured Castellano’s friends and fellow musicians and grew into a YouTube channel where Castellano makes breathtaking recreations of classic rock songs along with some original compositions. One of Castellano’s early video/music projects was a recording of the Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” where he performed all of the parts himself.
One of the projects the Band Geeks tackled was performing Yes’ “Close to the Edge” album in its entirety. At some point, Jon Anderson became aware of it and was impressed enough to reach out and propose a tour.
The tour is already underway, and the early reviews are great. If there were any questions as to whether the Band Geeks could move from the studio to the stage, they have been answered. As for Jon Anderson, he appears to be having a great time.
As for Anderson’s former band Yes, they are releasing a new album next month titled “Mirror to the Sky” and on Saturday fans can purchase an exclusive three-disc Record Store Day release, “Yes — Live at Knoxville Civic Auditorium,” which was recorded on the “Close to the Edge” tour in 1972.
The current Yes lineup does not include any founding members but does include two longtime members, guitarist Steve Howe and keyboardist Geoff Downes. Howe joined Yes in 1970, and Downes first performed with Yes in 1980.
Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman recently completed a short US solo tour, and former Yes vocalist and producer Trevor Horn is currently touring as part of the Dire Straits Legacy project.
Jon Anderson is the last actively touring member that appeared on Yes’ first album. Guitarist Peter Banks passed away in 2013, bassist Chris Squire passed away in 2015 and drummer Bill Bruford retired from touring. Keyboardist Tony Kaye released a new album in 2021, but has not toured in support of it.
With no scheduled dates from Yes or any of their former members, Anderson’s upcoming show may be the only opportunity for Yes fans to hear the band’s music performed by a former or current member of the band. And while tickets for the show are sold out, they can always be found on ticket reseller sites.
