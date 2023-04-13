Peter Case returns to the Sportsmen’s Tavern on April 21 for a solo show. Case, a former Buffalo resident, is best known for stints in The Nerves and The Plimsouls before embarking on a solo career in 1986. The Plimsouls had a hit with the song “A Million Miles Away” in 1982.
Case dropped out of high school in the early 1970s and relocated to California to pursue a music career. After a stint as a street musician, Case wound up with The Nerves in 1976, and while the band did not achieve massive success when they were first together, they eventually garnered a cult following as one of the forerunners of the pop-punk genre.
Case’s solo career path is best described as folk-oriented singer-songwriter, as is evidenced by his latest solo album, the outstanding “Doctor Moan.”
Case will be performing a solo set followed by a second set with a band featuring Buffalo area musicians Jim Whitford and Mark Winsick. “Those are guys I have playing with since I was 13 years old,” Case noted during a recent phone interview. “I met Mark in the third grade, and Jim a little later. We have played in all sorts of bands together, and when I am in town I always play with them.”
Case’s music connections to the region run deep. His guitar teacher was Peter Haskell of The Ravens. “Pete was a great teacher,” Case said. “He played with Stan Szelest, and I remember talking to (The Band’s) Garth Hudson about Buffalo and he said Stan was the guy that taught The Band how to play rock and roll.”
Dropping out of high school was not a popular choice when Case was younger, but he has no regrets about how things worked out for him.
“It was a good move for me because I just wanted to focus on what I was doing, and that was music and so that’s what I did,” he said. “My parents were really unhappy about it, but it worked out and I got my GED later.”
“I think I had an amount of anxiety at different times, but I think everybody does whatever they need to do. My dad took me aside at one point because they were really mad at me, but later he said he knew why I did it, and said I was right. A lot of the guys who stayed and played ball the way you were supposed to and did everything right, they all got let go by the companies they worked for.”
After more than four decades in the music business, Case still looks back fondly on his time in The Nerves and The Plimsouls, even though the bands could be “dysfunctional” at times.
“The Plimsouls was a good experience; it was exciting and it was fun and it was the opportunity to start writing songs and then bringing them into a band and all of a sudden it takes on a life and it’s very exciting. Then to have that be well received, it’s just a great thrill,” Case said. “You take a song like ‘A Million Miles Away,’ which I wrote on an acoustic 12-string with a couple of guys, and then you bring it in the rehearsal. Then the band plays it and then you come out and then people go crazy over it. It’s an amazing feeling.”
“I guess the thread that runs through my career is that I’m always trying to make the song as essential as possible. It’s always been about the song.”
Tickets for Peter Case at the Sportsmen’s Tavern start at $20 and are available at Sportsmensbuffalo.com.
