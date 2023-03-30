Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were in Buffalo at KeyBank Center for a rare appearance March 23. It was one day short of 50 years since Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performed a historic show at Niagara University for a few hundred lucky fans. Even though the band members have changed, The Boss and his ensemble still know how to put on a show.
One of the difficulties associated with reviewing a performer like Springsteen is determining how to, or who to, measure his performance against. Springsteen has set the bar high, not just in the level of intensity with which he performs, but the length of his performances, which typically run around the three-hour mark.
Springsteen isn’t showing any noticeable signs of wear and tear, his vocals are still powerful, he still prances around the stage like a boss, and his guitar playing may actually have improved with age.
There are some artists that fall into the “must see” category, but let’s be honest. Not every artist is able to deliver a quality performance throughout their career like Springsteen has been able to do, so if you missed his band “back in the day,” then you are experiencing nostalgia, not prowess.
From the moment Springsteen appeared onstage and yelled “Buffalo,” the night turned into as close to a religious experience as is possible in a hockey arena. Flanked by an ensemble that included at least 18 backing musicians, at least that is as many as I could count during the final bow, Springsteen can still recreate his classic sound.
This jaunt feels like a victory lap. Relying heavily on the classic era — 18 of the set's 27 songs are from his first decade — he only performed six songs that he played in Buffalo in 2016. So while Springsteen only seems to make it to the region every six or seven years, at least he mixes thing up.
There was plenty of sentimentality in the show, which is not surprising considering Springsteen’s longtime E Street member Clarence Clemons’ last public performance with him was in Buffalo in 2009.
If there was a poignant moment, it came midway through the set when Springsteen performed “Last Man Standing” on acoustic guitar with Barry Danielian on trumpet while the rest of the band was offstage.
The song is from Springstreen’s “Letter to You” album, and as Springsteen told it, he wrote the song shortly after the death of a fellow band member from his high school days, which made him the sole survivor of their group known as The Castiles.
In many ways Springsteen is the last man standing from an era of live and recorded music that is coming to a close and being replaced by shows that rely more on production values than musicianship.
The Niagara University show pre-dated the now legendary quote from Jon Landau after seeing Springsteen perform a mere 68 minutes on May 9, 1974. Landau has often been misquoted, so here is the full quote from his concert review in 1974: “I saw my rock 'n' roll past flash before my eyes. And I saw something else: I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen. And on a night when I needed to feel young, he made me feel like I was hearing music for the very first time.”
Springsteen still has the ability to make fans feel young, but as the greatest generation of live musicians fade away, his presence begs the question: what is the future of live music, and who will be the next Bruce Springsteen?
So while much has been written about the cost of Springsteen tickets, the reality is that there simply aren’t that many artists that are worth the hassle or the cost anymore, or ones that can make you feel young after 50 years.
