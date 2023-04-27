Singer-songwriter and Central New York resident Steven Page returns to the Riviera Theatre on Saturday for a show with the Steven Page Trio. The three-piece band includes Page, guitarist Craig Northey and cellist Kevin Fox. They will be performing selections from Page’s newest release, “Excelsior,” along with some classic material from Page’s tenure with Barenaked Ladies.
“Excelsior” came out last year, and it contains some of Page’s best vocal work to date.
“I’m proud of it,” Page said during a recent interview. “You know, I think I’m a better singer now which, as performers get older, the assumption is that it’s never going to be like what you had (vocally) when you were younger. But I think in general I might be a better singer these days. Maybe the time at home did help that. But I think experience has too.”
The new album gets its name from New York State’s motto and the app New Yorkers used during the pandemic. It’s not his first nod to upstate; he has a song on “Page One” named “Clifton Springs” that was inspired by a rest stop on the New York State Thruway.
Tracks on “Excelsior” delve into a variety of topics. “Feel” opens the record and deals with the emotions surrounding the passing of someone close. “Zoom,” a single, deals with the platform people used to communicate during the pandemic, and “Something About Me” is classic Steven Page, both observational and introspective.
“When I wrote ‘Something About Me,’ I was thinking about how people can have social rage on a platform like Twitter, and still somehow make it all about themselves. Then I was thinking about how do I relate that to things that I do as a person,” Page said.
As for what fans can expect on Saturday, Page will be performing some material from his solo career along with BNL classics.
“I’m trying to be very conscious of balancing new material, which I know some people want to hear, with older stuff,” Page said. “I think when people come to one of my shows there’s a sense they’re coming to catch up, like catching up on an old friend. They want to see where I’m at. They also want to be able to reminisce so I try to be able to balance the new with the old as well.”
If there is a song that captures where Page is at in his career, it’s “Linda Ronstadt In The Seventies,” a song that appeared on his 2016 release “Heal Thyself, Pt. 1: Instinct.” Page wrote the song years earlier, and it is about the challenges an artist faces when they take their career in a different direction, as Ronstadt did many times. Some fans will accept the new direction, while others will pine for the older version of the artist.
“You can compare that to a romantic relationship as well,” Page observed. “People change, they move on and I’m going to change. If you want the old or the way I used to be you’re never going to get that. But I also can say that in the last decade or so I’ve developed a new relationship with the old material that I didn’t have before.”
“If you look at someone like Linda Ronstadt, any step could have been career sabotage, but it really wasn’t. She stayed a superstar but it wasn’t in the traditional way. She did amazing stuff like being on Broadway or doing Mariachi music or the big band records. She wasn’t making avant-garde records, she was just doing the music that she felt connected to, and that’s what we as artists want to do.”
“And you want your audience to come along for the ride but you can’t make them love you, and I think that’s what the song is saying: I can’t make them love me.”
Page’s fans have embraced him. He has developed a loyal following through his various projects, including a video series titled “Live from Home.” So while he may not be performing to as many people as he did when he was in BNL, he knows his fan base is very dedicated.
“Yeah, I totally get that, and I think it is true that people have figured out what it is I do and what they connect to about what I do, and that makes them more passionate,” he said.
Limited tickets starting at $33 remain for the show and are available at Rivieratheatre.org.
