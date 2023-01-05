On June 26, 2009, I covered my first live event for the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. It was the opening concert of the Molson Canal Concert Series and featured Rusted Root. Over the years, I had attended hundreds of concerts at various locations, and that was my first major concert held in a parking lot in the middle of a small city.
Those of you who remember the legendary series likely remember that not only were the shows free to attend, but they also featured a lot of big names, including Charlie Daniels, Kansas, REO Speedwagon, Eddie Money, Kim Mitchell, Tears for Fears, Gretchen Wilson, Three Dog Night, Blues Traveler, The B-52s and many more.
The music was great, but the thing that struck me first was the stage and then the sound, which Audio Images provided. Audio Images is a Batavia-based company founded and run by Sebastian Marino, who died on Jan. 1 in Florida. He was 57 years old.
I did not know Marino personally, but our paths crossed many times, and I admired his work. We share many mutual friends and acquaintances in the regional music community, and Marino was one of those people who people in the music community universally loved and respected.
When most people attend a concert, they probably do not pay much attention to who is providing the stage or sound, but it cannot be understated just how important a role a staging company plays when it comes to a live performance.
There have been many documented instances where negligence has led to stage collapses, but Audio Images has a spotless safety record. That was crucial when it came to booking major acts for concert series in the region. When I spotted the Audio Images logo, I knew that the show I was attending was going to look and sound professional.
Audio Images was able to create a big concert atmosphere in North Tonawanda when the concert series originated there, and again at multiple locations in Lockport and then back in North Tonawanda. They also had a great setup at Batavia Downs. Audio Images stages, sound, and lighting are now used all over the region.
The reason Marino was able to build Audio Images into what it has become is likely due to the fact he was a musician in a couple of prominent bands, Overkill and Anvil. Having the perspective of a touring musician who had to play in varied settings, Marino not only knew what to do to make a show successful, he knew what not to do.
Marino also worked with musicians in varying capacities. A few months ago, when I was interviewing Carl Palmer of Emerson Lake and Palmer and Asia, he mentioned he worked with Sebastian in varying capacities. Sebastian also assisted in the making of the latest Talas album.
Over the past 14 years that I have covered shows, the crew at Audio Images was always professional and personable. Audio Images will be able to carry on without Marino, but it will definitely not be the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.