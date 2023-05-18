The last time The Record Company performed in Buffalo was Oct. 18, 2021, a Monday night. The show at The Town Ballroom was notable for the unusually light crowd because the Buffalo Bills were playing a nationally televised game against the Tennessee Titans. The band still gave it their all, and those in attendance were treated to an unforgettable performance.
“I remember that one,” The Record Company’s Chris Vos recalled during a recent phone interview. “ I grew up in Wisconsin near the Green Bay Packers, so I get why people were so into that game. The way I looked at it is that there were not as many people as last time, but I’m looking at people who have Buffalo Bills jerseys on who are looking at their phones to see the score and I’m riding with them.”
Western New York fans will have two opportunities to catch The Record Company over the next two weeks: The band is headlining a free show at the Lilac Festival in Rochester on Friday, and it’s returning to the Town Ballroom on May 28 with Rival Sons.
The band’s debut album, “Give It Back to You,” earned a Grammy nomination in 2017, and contained the hits “Off the Ground” and “Rita Mae Young.” Since then they have released two more studio albums, “All of This Life” in 2018 and “Play Loud” in 2021. They recently finished recording a new album that will come out later this year, and they are already performing a couple of the new songs.
While their sound is rooted in the blues, The Record Company’s sound is hard to describe because of the diverse influences in the ensemble that includes bassist Alex Stiff and Marc Cazorla. The band has covered songs by The Grateful Dead and The Beastie Boys and made them their own.
In addition to his role as a performer, Vos keeps a close eye on the band’s social media accounts and often responds directly to fans.
“If you want to keep the gas in the tank and food in your mouth to get to the next show, you have to make decisions that are the best for the group’s long-term survival. The reason my dad’s still a farmer is that he doesn’t drive down the highway and just looks at his corn crop, he gets out and walks to the middle of the field to see how it’s going there too. That’s what I feel like when I’m on social networks. I want to get in there and see what’s going on with the fans,” Vos said.
The Record Company has shared the stage with many notable acts, including Grace Potter, John Mayer, Blackberry Smoke and Bob Seger. Vos is just as excited to be touring with Rival Sons for some of the dates on the latest tour.
“They are simply one of the greatest rock bands ever,” Vos said. “If they were born in the 1970s they would be billionaires, but they would still have been huge in the 80s, ’90s, and into the 2000s. They play pure rock songs and they put on a great show.”
Vos noted that the current tour is an opportunity for both bands to expose their fans to the other band’s fanbase.
Like many bands, The Record Company has had its share of challenges, but Vos’ attitude reflects the positive theme that permeates much of the band’s music.
“One of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned is to take the time to slow down, breathe, and face your challenges,” he said. “My dad, Ron Voss, grew up dyslexic and epileptic in a farming community, and nobody knew what was happening to him back in those days. He’s the sun shiniest, nicest guy you ever met and he reminded me that the sun comes up the next day, and if it doesn’t, then wait for the next day.”
“It took me a while, but I finally understood what he meant so I’m really happy to be out here. I’m bringing positive energy everywhere I go. Life is too damn short and we all found out the hard way that you never know what’s coming, so if you’re standing here today, let’s all do the best we can.”
Tickets for the Record Company and Rival Sons can be purchased at townballroom.com.
