The closing of The Tralf meant the end of The Strictly Hip’s annual run of popular recreations of legendary regional Tragically Hip shows at the storied venue. Thankfully The Strictly Hip found a bigger venue to present some classic Hip shows. They will be performing 2-1/2 of them at The Town Ballroom on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.
Since the untimely passing of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie in 2017, The Strictly Hip has taken on a powerful role in the Tragically Hip fan community. Even before Downie’s passing, The Strictly Hip had built a solid reputation and following, but now the group is keeping the spirit of The Tragically Hip’s live performances alive.
At The Tralf the group was typically performing four shows over consecutive weekends, but likely due to the larger capacity of The Town Ballroom they will only be doing two shows.
In the tradition of years past, they have selected some legendary Buffalo performances to recreate. On the first night, they will revisit the Buffalo Outer Harbor show from 2013.
That show is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and those in attendance probably remember it because of an unusual set of circumstances. The first scheduled date, July 19, 2013, ended early because of rain.
Even though The Tragically Hip only performed five songs, Gord Downie kept the crowd entertained during the rain delays. The downpour likely contributed to an electrical problem Downie said the band was experiencing, nevertheless, Downie waited until the last possible moment to end the performance, even coming out and performing a few acoustic numbers intermingled with his trademark banter as encores.
As a testament to the group’s relationship with its Buffalo area fans, The Tragically Hip rescheduled their show for two weeks later, even though they were not contractually obligated to do so. The second show included performances from The Lowest of the Low and Flogging Molly, both of whom were originally scheduled to perform. They moved around set times to accommodate The Tragically Hip.
The second date, Aug. 2, 2013, was plagued with rain as well, but the band was determined to perform a complete set, and they did. The band played for about two hours despite the rain and delivered a classic set.
The Strictly Hip will be performing songs from both the abbreviated show and the rescheduled show, so it should be a lot of fun.
On the second night, they will be doing the set from The Tragically Hip’s emotional farewell show that took place on Aug. 20, 2016. Billed as The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, the show was simulcast throughout Canada on television and throughout the world on satellite radio.
The estimated viewership for the performance was more than 4 million, and the CBC even preempted coverage of the Summer Olympics to broadcast the performance.
The show featured 22 songs and five encores, ending with “Grace, Too,” which would be the last song the band performed.
Tickets for The Strictly Hip at the Town Ballroom start at $20 and are available at townballroom.com.
