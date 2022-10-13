The Tubes will return to North Tonawanda’s Riviera Theatre on Nov. 5. The band has been a regular visitor to The Riv in recent years, and this time around they will be presenting their 1983 album “Outside Inside” in its entirety.
“Outside Inside” is The Tubes’ highest charting album. The album includes the band’s highest charting single, “She’s a Beauty,” which was in heavy rotation on MTV in 1983. It was the second album produced by David Foster, the legendary producer of Celine Dion and Chicago.
The Tubes formed in San Francisco in the early 1970s and released a series of moderately successful albums on A&M Records from 1975 through 1979. The group built its reputation on their live performances, which included elaborate sets and multiple costume changes.
Unlike today, where bands make their money on the road, in the 1970s album sales were what decided whether a band could survive in the music industry, and The Tubes were not able to score a massive hit when they were on A&M Records, so the label dropped them.
The Tubes were signed by Capitol Records for a three-record deal, with the stipulation that they could be dropped by the label if any of the three records did not achieve commercial success. That made the group decide to work with David Foster on the 1981 release “The Completion Backward Principle,” which wound up being the group’s commercial breakthrough.
After “Completion” Foster produced “Chicago 16,” which became Chicago’s comeback album. Foster returned to The Tubes for “Outside Inside,” and built on the momentum the group gained during “Completion.”
“Outside Inside” is a great sounding album, typical of Foster’s work during the era. Even though most of the songs were written by The Tubes, the single “She’s a Beauty” was composed by Foster and Toto guitarist Steve Lukather along with Tubes lead singer Fee Waybill. The use of outside writers upset some of the band members, as did the use of outside musicians, including most of the members of Toto and Maurice White of Earth Wind & Fire.
After the success of “She’s a Beauty,” the group released the funk driven “Tip of My Tongue” and a remake of Curtis Mayfield’s “The Monkey Time,” which featured a duet with Waybill and The Motels’ Martha Davis on the album version. Davis’s management would not allow The Tubes to release the version with Davis’s vocals because The Motels were planning to release a new album, and the single “Suddenly Last Summer.”
So, while “Outside Inside” is an outstanding record from beginning to end, it likely didn’t reach its commercial potential because the pulling of Davis’s original vocals delayed the single’s release, and so The Tubes couldn’t capitalize on the success of “She’s a Beauty.”
After “Outside Inside,” the majority of the group decided they wanted to work with Todd Rundgren as producer of the follow up album, “Love Bomb.” There is a lot of speculation as to why “Love Bomb” did not live up to its commercial potential, but shortly after its release The Tubes were dropped by Capitol Records, essentially ending The Tubes’ run of commercial success.
Regardless of the history behind “Outside Inside,” it is still one of the group’s great albums, and The Tubes are still an amazing band to see perform live.
Tickets for the show start at $29 and are available at The Riviera box office or online at Rivieratheatre.org
