The Wood Brothers will be at the Town Ballroom on March 3 in advance of their new album, “Heart is a Hero,” which is scheduled for release in April. The Americana roots trio includes brothers Chris and Oliver Wood, who formed the group as a duo, and Jano Rix, who joined the group in 2011, five years after the release of their first album.
“Heart is a Hero” is the group’s eighth studio album of original material. During a recent phone interview, Chris discussed whether fans could expect to hear some of the new material when the trio comes to Buffalo.
“We will bring out at least one or two,” Wood said. “But you know it’s always hard to say because it’s before the record comes out and people haven’t heard the music yet. I guess if you are a diehard fan you would love to hear something new, and if you are a casual fan, you probably want to hear something you heard before. We’ll try to throw in a new one just to kind of mix it up.”
The group took a different approach to recording in the studio this time around, in the hope of finding some new ideas and inspiration.
“We went into this new space with nothing prepared, no music, we had no idea what we were going to do and we had fun improvising just to get used to the space,” Wood said. “Then the way we made the record was with the improvisations and they felt inspired and fresh and so we decided to write music over them.”
“That meant editing and whittling down a 20-minute piece of music into a three or four minute piece of music and writing the song over that, so it was kind of this long process.”
Most artists edit down the basic tracks using a computer program, and that was the way the Wood Brothers were used to constructing songs. On “Heart is a Hero,” the band took an old-school approach.
“We recorded with no computer, and never turned on the computer and instead recorded directly to two-inch reel-to-reel tape. It was a completely different process because it was all about capturing a performance instead of recording individual tracks.”
The album title alludes to the fact that the band was trying to capture the heart of a live performance.
“When you describe someone who’s playing with heart, they’re in what they sometimes call a zone. I mean it’s that state of mind where maybe nothing is happening in the brain it’s just in a sort of a suspended state. There’s no thinking and it’s just the absolute presence,” Wood said.
“I’m sure that’s the goal we all try to achieve, and yet how do we try to not think on purpose? Or how do we try to not be self-conscious on purpose?
“That is the dance that we are constantly doing when writing music and performing music. We’re aware of that and I think musicians, stand-up comics, and athletes all talk about this stuff with each other all the time. How do you access that place?”
Even though Oliver and Chris Wood grew up together, they forged different musical paths early on in their careers. Chris was part of Medeski Martin & Wood, and Oliver performed with guitarist Tinsley Ellis and the Atlanta-based funk-party band King Johnson. They were performing apart for 15 years before they decided to work together professionally.
“Just speaking for myself, I know during those 15 years apart I went through a lot of growing and being humbled; having some success with Medeski Martin & Wood but also kind of getting my butt kicked in all kinds of ways and having years and years of performing and experimenting and finding my voice,” Chris Wood said.
Many musical siblings that end up bitter rivals, but Wood believes that the time apart made the brothers appreciate each other a bit more, and that is why they have not fallen prey to the same fate as other bands with volatile brothers.
“I do think that made it a big difference ... we both went different directions, we both took deep dives into different kinds of music and on the other end of it all have a lot of respect for each other and our strengths.”
Tickets for the show start at $29.50 and are available at The Town Ballroom’s box office and website: townballroom.com.
