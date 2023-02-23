The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote is underway, which means it is time for my annual prediction of likely entrants in the controversial institution. This year’s list of nominees is an interesting cross-section of performers, and continues the RRHOF’s push for a more inclusive list of genres and artists.
The group includes returning nominees Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners and A Tribe Called Quest. First time nominees this year are: Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Lauper, George Michael and Warren Zevon are leading the fan vote, but as we have learned in recent years, the fan vote is not a good predictor of what the final slate of inductees will look like.
The Rock Hall has made a concerted effort in recent years to include more women inductees. In the three previous classes, there have been at least three women or women-led bands inducted. Last year there were four, which means if that trend continues, Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, and Missy Elliot are likely winners, with Kate Bush having a decent shot as well. This is Bush’s fourth nomination.
With Dolly Parton getting in last year, Willie Nelson looks like he has a decent shot at induction, and he would certainly generate a lot of publicity. There are not many artists that are in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock Hall; Johnny Cash was the first as a performer back in 1992. There are a handful of artists in both halls that entered under the Early Influence category.
This is Rage Against the Machine’s fifth time on the ballot, but that is no guarantee they will go in this year. Chic has been up for induction 11 times and MC5 and Chuck Willis have both been on the ballot six times, and they are still waiting to get inducted.
Warren Zevon is a sentimental favorite; he is the only nominee whose career started in the 1970s and is the only artist from the classic rock era. I wouldn’t classify him as a lock to get in, but based on the Rock Hall’s tendencies, he has an excellent chance this year.
The Spinners are on the ballot for the fourth time. They certainly have as good a case for induction as anyone else on the list, but I don’t think they will get in this year. A Tribe Called Quest is on for the second time; if Missy Elliot wasn’t on the list I would say they were definitely going in, but the RRHOF will likely want to include a cross-section of genres, so Elliot will get it over Tribe.
That leaves George Michael, Joy Division/New Order, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and The White Stripes. Of those five I think The White Stripes is the most likely followed by Joy Division/New Order and George Michael. Iron Maiden should have been in a long time ago, but I believe they will be snubbed again, as will Soundgarden.
My final prediction for inductees this year is Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Warren Zevon, The White Stripes, Willie Nelson and Joy Division/New Order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.