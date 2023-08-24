The all-new Elmwood Village ArtFest takes place this weekend in Buffalo, and with new organizers comes a new policy of not paying musical or other performing artists at the event. The news sparked some lively debate on social media and other forums, especially considering that the previous organizers did pay for performances.
Whether musicians should get paid is not a new problem. I wrote about it in this column a year and a half ago.
One thing that has changed in the past year and a half is the cost of seeing national artists; at the top of the list is Taylor Swift, whose resale tickets are averaging around $3,000, which would be a fantastic payday for a local artist.
While it’s not fair to compare a performer at a local festival to Taylor Swift, it is interesting to note fans’ willingness to pay for live music; some of them are willing to pay a lot.
At the core of the debate is whether performing music is an art form or a professional service. If it is an art form, then the logical conclusion is that performers willing to perform for free are hobbyists; thus, they don’t need payment.
That would be fine if festival organizers and bar owners didn’t abuse it. Unfortunately, plenty of well-meaning artists are willing to unwittingly exacerbate the problem by continuing to volunteer their time. The result is that they devalue the market for live local music.
In the case of the Elmwood Village ArtFest, a new organization is organizing the event, but if the finances were so tight that they could not pay performers, why would they agree to reboot the long-established festival?
There are competing narratives about whether organizers told performers upfront that they would not pay them this year. The organizers said that artists who perform for free this year get “priority” for future paid slots when and if that happens.
One of the debates online centered on what level of culpability the artists who agreed to perform at the festival have in this situation. People defending the artists note that there are few opportunities for performers to hone their craft in front of a live audience. They contend that “exposure” has value.
It isn’t unusual for bands to donate their time for fundraisers, but that is not a fair comparison. Just like a plumber may do work for family members and friends for free or at a reduced rate, musicians will pick and choose events and organizations whose mission aligns with theirs.
With that in mind, if there are artists who live in or own businesses in the Elmwood neighborhood, that would make sense. A better approach may have been to offer performers a choice between compensation or an in-kind donation that they could deduct from their taxes.
It would be easy to vilify festival organizers, but this is not a unique situation; they took advantage of a problem that has existed for decades. Some festival attendees might be surprised how many performers do not get paid.
This situation will continue until expecting performers to play for free becomes unacceptable. It will continue to cause irreparable damage to the local music scene, as the professional musicians will leave to communities that value performance art and pay artists what they are worth.
