National Alliance on Mental Illness Buffalo & Erie County is now accepting registrations for its Family-to-Family classes for Niagara Falls. This 12-week course helps family members be effective advocates for a loved one who is challenged by mental illness.
Niagara Falls classes will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and will run for 12 consecutive Tuesdays. They will be held at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Participants need to make every effort to attend all 12 sessions. There is no tuition fee for the class. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
The Family-to-Family class covers a wide range of topics from diagnosis and medications to legal and health system concerns, and how to support your loved one for the best possible outcomes, as well as wellness and stress management for caregivers.
Materials are provided and there is no cost to participants.
Topics include: illnesses; including schizophrenia, major depression, bipolar disorder, panic/anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, borderline personality disorder, PTSD - coping skills such as handling crisis and relapse - basic info about medications and working with treatment professionals - listening and communication techniques - problem-solving techniques - recover and rehabilitation - caregivers' self-care around worry and stress
Contact NAMI Buffalo & Erie County at 226-6264 to register. Pre-registration is required.
Family-to-Family classes are offered several times a year in various WNY locations. For more information, or to receive notice of future class offerings, call 226-6264 or email namibuffalony@gmail.com.
