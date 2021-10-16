Native art opening at NACC on Sunday

The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center will host the opening of a new art exhibit celebrating Native American Cultures, “Native Voices” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday The exhibit features traditional and contemporary art works created by Native American Artists from the WNY region. The public is invited to view the exhibit and meet the artists during the event at 1201 Pine Ave.
Spanning two galleries, the show will culminate at noon Sunday, Nov 21, with an awards ceremony held during the first annual Native American Cultural Festival.
Exhibiting Artists include: Jay Carrier, Julie Bissell, Allan Jamieson Sr., Mary A Clause, Barry Powless, Edwin R Printup Jr, Mary Jacobs and William Logan, and Tina Mt. Pleasant displaying artwork connecting both traditional and contemporary Native American art forms.
In addition to exhibit in the Townsend Gallery, a special exhibit featuring the Neto Hatinakwe Onkwehowe collection, curated by Allan Jamieson Sr. is on display in the NACC Garden Gallery.
The exhibit was made possible through a partnership with Native American Community Services, and is made possible with the help of the New York State Council on the Arts.
The Native Voices art exhibit and other historical and cultural exhibits are free and open to the public Everyday 12-5pm. Enter via the RED Door on Portage Road. More information can be found at www.thenacc.org or by calling 282-7530.
