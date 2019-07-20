New spot for History Center's Discovery Gala 

The History Center of Niagara is offering an evening of food, fun, and a silent and live auction to support educational programming at its annual Discovery Gala & Auction at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.
This year’s party will take place indoors at the Brookside Banquet Hall, 2990 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane. There's also a new menu catered by Tammy Gerling of the Brookside along with some wine and beer.
The decorations for this year’s event will be provided by Lesley Mucha.
Music will be by the Heenan Brothers as patrons dine.
Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour will return as the lively auctioneer. Voutour’s personality, humor, theatricality and auctioneering technique add to the fun as he puts several items up for bid.
This annual fundraiser for the Niagara History Center auction promises something for everyone with hotel and resort packages, adventure packages, and local winery packages. Art by local artists such as Manning McCandish, Jack Di Maggio, Jeff Watkins, and a quilt by Stephanie Drehs. This year, overnight stays at the Lockport Inn & Suites, The Roycroft Inn, and a Hotel and Dinner package to Salvatore’s Grand Hotel and Russell’s Steaks, will be offered.
They'll also be golf packages for local courses and sports memorabilia from the Buffalo Bills and other local sports teams.
Also up for auction will be original handmade arts and prints, decorative pieces and gift items, home furnishings, gift cards from Mills Jewelers and an entire Thomas Kinkade Christmas Village.
This event is held to raise funds for educational programming for both youth and adults at all three Niagara History Center locations.
Get tickets for $50 each and $350 for a table of eight at 434-7433.
