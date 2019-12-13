New tiger on display at Buffalo Zoo

Zhanna the Amur tiger made her public debut at the Buffalo Zoo on Friday.
Zhanna is 11 years old and came to the Buffalo Zoo from the Bronx Zoo. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the Buffalo Zoo for Zhanna as part of the Tiger Species Survival Plan.
“Zhanna will serve as an important ambassador to continue to educate our community about endangered species and what we can do to help protect them,” said Norah Fletchall, president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo.
The Amur tiger is one of the largest cats in the world and it is estimated that fewer than 500 remain in the wild. Due to poaching, habitat loss, tiger-human conflict, and disease, Amur tigers are one of the most endangered animals on the planet. Found in Russia and neighboring regions of China, zoos like the Buffalo Zoo are working together to raise awareness about wild tigers and help protect them.
Zhanna’s arrival marks the return of the iconic species to Buffalo. In June, Amur tiger Tamari passed away.
Guests can see Zhanna at the Big Cat exhibit daily, but she may not always be visible as she becomes acclimated to her outdoor habitat. T
he zoo is currently holding the Polar Bear Days reduced admission deal. Admission is just $8.95 per person and parking is $5 per car. The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the Buffalo Zoo, visit buffalozoo.org.
