NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 1834 letter highlights four area men

The History Center was recently contacted by a man who had acquired a short letter written in Lockport on July 16, 1834. The letter was originally sent to Rufus Fanning in Lewiston from Mess. Gardner & Morse, Counsellors, in Lockport. Fanning then returned it with a reply. The letter concerns papers being served on Henry H. Hill, town of Niagara. The man who has the letter expressed an interest in knowing more about the men whose names are contained in it, so here is what has been learned about them.
The most well-known name in the letter, at least to people in Lockport, would be Gardner, specifically Hiram Gardner. In 1822, when the village of Lockport was in its infancy, the 22-year-old lawyer arrived here from the Hudson Valley to start a law practice and carve out a new life in the wilderness of Niagara County.
Young Gardner quickly moved up in the legal profession, becoming Justice of the Peace in 1823, Associate Justice of the Court of Pleas in 1825 and Master of the Chancery in 1827, attaining the title of Judge. A year later he traveled to Vermont to marry Sarah Scovell and bring her back to Lockport. The couple had two daughters, Anne and Mary, both of whom married prominent Lockport men.
Gardner built a large, well-appointed home at the northeast corner of Niagara and Hawley streets, to be near the judicial center of the village. Judge Gardner’s legal and political star continued to rise. He was appointed Surrogate Judge in 1831 and five years later was elected New York State Assemblyman.
While in the Legislature, Gardner was on the committee to revise the New York State Constitution not once, but twice, and served as a Presidential Elector for the 1836 election. He returned to Niagara County in 1847 to serve as a County Judge and was appointed a Canal Commissioner in 1858. He continued to reside in Lockport until his death in 1874. He and Sarah are buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
Though there is no first name for Gardner’s law partner, it is most likely Joseph Carpenter Morse. He was born in 1800 in either Cortland County or Columbia County, New York. In 1827, he married Lydia Bowen and they moved to Lockport shortly afterwards.
Where and when he studied law is unclear but in 1832 when his brother-in-law, Levi Bowen, came to Lockport, he studied law under Morse. Most of the histories name Jonathan Woods as Morse’s first law partner, but in 1834, when his daughter was born, Morse named her Sarah Gardner, the name of Hiram Gardner’s wife, so Gardner may have been his law partner at that time.
Morse had an older son, Charles, but three of his other children, including twins born in 1838, did not survive infancy. Lydia passed away five days after the twins’ death. Morse had two more sons with a second wife, also named Lydia. The Morses may have resided on Gooding Street near Washington Street as that is where Mrs. Morse lived with her two sons after Joseph’s death until she died in 1865. Joseph Morse died in 1848 and is buried with his two wives and several of his children in Cold Spring Cemetery.
Like Gardner and Morse, Rufus Fanning was born about 1800, in Ontario County, New York. He came to Lewiston before 1830 and married Mary Ann Baker. Although there were (and still are) many Baker families in the towns of Lewiston and Porter, after staying in Niagara County for a number of years, Mary Ann’s family moved on the Indiana by 1840. Two 20th century newspaper articles do mention Fanning. He was described as being a “prominent early school official” in Lewiston in the 1820s and in 1829 the Niagara County Board of Supervisors “resolved that Rufus Fanning be allowed $20 for his services in pursuit of the criminals charged with horse-stealing.”
What papers Fanning served on Henry H. Hill may never be known, but he apparently had authority to act on behalf of legal or governmental officials. By 1840, Fanning had moved to Tonawanda Village in Erie County. He was the second Postmaster of that place in the 1840s, Inspector of Boats on the Tonawanda section of the Erie Canal in the 1850s, and served as a village trustee in the 1860s. An exact date of death and place of burial for Fanning could not be found. He last appeared in Tonawanda in the 1875 New York State census.
Henry H. Hill, the man whom the letter is about, was born in New Hampshire in 1807. He first went to Niagara Falls, Ontario, to learn the woolen business and then moved across the river to what was then called “Manchester” and briefly worked there.
With an influx of people settling in Niagara County after the opening of the Erie Canal in 1825, Hill saw the opportunity to make money in land speculation. He bought large tracts of land in the town of Niagara and had a farm on the west side of Military Road near Cayuga Creek just north of present-day Niagara Falls Boulevard. We might have known little about him except for the fact that he is mentioned frequently in the diary of Thomas Leonard, a carpenter from Lockport in the 1840s.
Leonard was hired by school officials in Niagara to build a one-room schoolhouse on Military Road near Hill’s residence. Leonard boarded with Hill while he was constructing the school. He was pleased with the hospitality of Mrs. Hill, but seemed somewhat uncertain about the habits of Henry Hill, whom he suspected had given him a counterfeit $5 bill as payment for some supplies Leonard had bought (the transcript of Leonard’s Diary is available for sale at the History Center).
Hill was one of the first trustees of Oakwood Cemetery and was buried there after he died of consumption on June 26, 1856.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
