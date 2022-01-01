NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: 1970-1990 a time of growth and change for Niagara County Historical Society

Continuing the series of highlights of the past 100 years of the Niagara County Historical Society brings us to the 1970s and 1980s. By this time many of the original founders of the second incorporation of the society were stepping down or had passed away and new people were taking positions of leadership.
One woman who was still active in the 1970s was Mae Staunton, who turned 100 in 1976. She was a founding member of the Lockport Historical Society back in 1921, was involved with its reincorporation as the Niagara County Historical Society in 1947 and served as a board member in the 1950s. Even when not on the board, Mrs. Staunton served on committees and assisted with events until her death in 1977.
A major acquisition to the NCHS collection was made in 1970 when M&T Bank at Main and Pine streets, Lockport, remodeled their office and could no longer accommodate the 1928, 20-by-13-foot Raphael Beck mural “Opening of the Erie Canal, October 26, 1825.” Through the efforts of an NCHS benefactor, Dr. Mary Dora Taylor, and officials from M&T Bank, the mural was removed and donated to the Historical Society. Due to its size, NCHS could not display it at the museum so it was loaned to the Lockport Board of Education for placement in the auditorium of Lockport High School.
In 2004, with the development of the Erie Canal Discovery Center, the mural was to be removed from the high school and displayed at the new museum. Unfortunately, it was found that the mural was adhered to the wall rather than to a frame and could not be easily removed. A digital reproduction on canvas was made and is now on exhibit at the Discovery Center.
Also, as mentioned previously, the restoration of the Col. William Bond House was completed and opened to the public in the fall of 1970. That year, NCHS had a visitation of nearly 10,000 and a membership of 750.
In 1971, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first newspaper publication in Niagara County, NCHS published a 90-page booklet, “News of the Day – Yesterday.” Deemed by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal a “best-seller,” NCHS still has copies for sale.
Also at this time a professional exhibit designer was hired through a state Council on the Arts grant to reconfigure and reinterpret the main orientation room in the Outwater Building (now the gift shop room). At the center would be the topographical map of the county, now on display in the Transportation Room, with exhibits outlining why geography played such an important part in the history and settlement of the area, particularly the construction of the Flight of Five canal locks.
The first Bond House Christmas Open House was held in 1973. A year later some structural repairs were needed and the Lockport Exchange Club assisted with some of the funding. The tradition of holding several art exhibits every year also continued.
By the late 1970s, longtime NCHS curator Charles H. Boyer decided to retire but remained active in the society. His successor, John Karling, a young, recent college graduate, had many plans for a “new look” for the museum exhibits. The 1980s started out with some excitement when a film crew came to the Washington Hunt Law Office to shoot a segment of the movie ’Tuck Everlasting” in January 1980. More artifacts were being donated to the museum and a newspaper headline read, “For Museum, ’80 Was a Good Year.” A new curator, Jan Losi, was hired in 1981 and continued in the position for five years.
In 1982, NCHS was the target of criticism when the Niagara County Legislature approved a $35,200 cultural grant for the museum after having just laid off some county workers. A year later, the county cut the NCHS budget by one third, forcing the elimination of the assistant curator position. The membership and board stepped in with donations and increased volunteer support to assist the curator with museum operations.
A permanent part of the collection that's especially popular with school children was added in 1982. The large model of the Flight of Five locks was made by David Belling, an instructor at Orleans-Niagara BOCES in Sanborn in the mid 1970s. It was later moved to the Transportation Room.
One of NCHS’s longest running annual events, the Strawberry Social, was first held in 1983 and continued for 30 years.
The first New York State curriculum-based Teaching Boxes were developed in 1985 (there are now 10).
A major accomplishment during this time was the 1986 addition of the Transportation Room at the back of the Pioneer Building. Funded through Harrison Radiator Corp., the space was created for the display of the 1923 “Junior R” car and the 1954 GM Pontiac, the first model to contain factory-installed air conditioning made at Harrison.
The Niagara County Genealogical Society moved into former exhibit space on the second floor of the Outwater Building in 1988 and a new curator, Lorena Garmezy, was hired that year.
The 1980s ended with NCHS on a more stable footing and looking forward to celebrating 70 years of sharing the history of Niagara County to residents and visitors alike.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
