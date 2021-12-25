The tradition of sending Christmas greetings started centuries ago, and wishes for a Happy New Year began even earlier as that day was the more celebrated of the two for the first 1,800 years after Christ’s birth. Depending on the place and the era, Christmas was either a solemn holy day or a raucous party. It was actually outlawed in the 17th century in England under Oliver Cromwell. When the festivities of Christmas began to make a comeback in the early 19th century, it coincided with the industrial revolution as well as improvements in transportation and communication. One result of these advancements was the creation of the first Christmas card in England in 1843.
Prior to this time, those who were literate, had the time and could afford the postage would often write letters to friends and relatives offering best wishes for a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Introduction of the British “Penny Post” stamp in 1840 allowed people with limited means to mail letters within the country. Three years later, Sir Henry Cole, an educator, civil servant and patron of the arts, as well as the founder of the Victoria and Albert Museum, commissioned artist John C. Horsley to create a Christmas postcard that would have an image on one side and space on the other for a brief message.
This first Christmas card depicted a family group seated at a table for a feast, drinking out of goblets, and carried the message, “A Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year to You.” Sir Henry’s purpose for the card was to send Christmas greetings to many people without having to write long, time-consuming letters. The card was objected to by clergy as being too secular and by temperance groups for promoting the consumption of alcohol. It took many years for the card to catch on with common people, as it cost one shilling (equivalent to $4 today) for the card and one penny for the postage.
By the fourth quarter of the 19th century, Christmas postcards were gaining popularity in the United States. The earliest cards featured flowers, animals and scenes from nature. By the first years of the 20th century, churches, angels, Christmas trees and Santa Claus were offered along with the previous images. In 1915, the Hall brothers of Kansas City introduced the first folded Christmas card that was inserted in an envelope. This enabled people to write a longer message rather than a lengthy letter. The company later became Hallmark.
In the postcard collection at the History Center, there are dozens of Christmas postcards, most from the first 20 years of the 20th century. Many came from the same families that received and saved them and were later donated. The cards come from all over the United States and many are addressed to people in Niagara County. Some of the messages are humorous; others send a direct message to the recipient. Here are some of them:
A card with holly and ivy dated 1906 reads, “It gives me great pleasure to say that Elizabeth has arranged for us to come to your house twelve times,” signed, “The Circle.” (I wonder if the recipient of the card knew about this arrangement.)
An undated card with a gold bell hung with a red ribbon reads, "Hellow George, how is Santa Clause?”
In what appears to be a card dated 1909, there is a photograph of “Miss Florence Smithson,” with the image encircled in a horseshoe. She was an English stage actress and singer of that era. The sender most have been a fan of hers.
A card depicting a house in the snow from 1910 comes with a warning, “Look out Christina that the Santa Clause don’t take you along with him Christmas night when he goes by there.” Leaving toys is one thing, kidnapping is something else.
A card from 1907 offers a less then subtle hint: “Do you know what 'Uncle Sam' has the P.O. for? Get busy.”
A 1915 card sent from Pueblo, Colorado, to Mrs. Washburn at Painted Post Farm, Lockport, complains, “We have 3 ins. of snow. That’s a deep snow for us. We think it is dreadful to have so much at once. It is quite cold too.” From Colorado?
Another card has three horses on the front with the message on back, “Dear Friend, don’t you want to buy a horse? Here are some samples.”
Two angels grace a card with a message to induce guilt: “How are you. I did not here or see you in a long time. Come down Christmas. I am going to have some more girls coming to my house. I ask you so many times to come and you never come.”
The sender of a card from 1907 has a secret to share (or perhaps some gossip): “Dear Ruth, Hello. How are you. Haven’t seen you for quite a while. E.J. and I.Z. You know who I mean. I got something to tell you. From Irene.”
A cute card with three kittens and a snowman from 1909 reads, “A Merry Christmas to Lynnward, don’t look so sour. Ha Ha.”
These are just a few of the Christmas postcards with clever messages.
