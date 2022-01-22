This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first radio station in Lockport. Before we look in on that station, let's look briefly at the development of the radio medium.
Throughout the 19th century, many men, particularly in Europe, experimented with the airborne transmission of electromagnetic waves. Two names that are most associated with the invention of radio are Heinrich Hertz (as in megahertz) and Guglielmo Marconi. Marconi is best remembered for his development of long distance radio signal transmission, the system that was later used on the Titanic.
What is considered the first real radio broadcast occurred in 1906 when amplitude modulation (AM) was used to broadcast violin music from a point on land to ships at sea that had radio transmitters. But it was more than a decade later, in 1920, that regular radio broadcasts began to be heard in the United States. Within a few years, radio stations proliferated but the number of homes with radio sets was still very limited. Originally, radios were sold as kits that had to be assembled, but soon several large companies including AT&T, General Electric and Westinghouse began manufacturing radios and infusing capital into radio stations in major markets to advertise their new product. By 1922, there was an “explosion” of both radio stations and radio sets in the United States.
Lockport was one of those cities that experienced the phenomenon. On Oct. 19, 1922, the city’s first radio station, WMAK, broadcast an orchestral concert for one hour that evening. The studio was located inside Norton Laboratories on Mill Street and was operated by I. R. Lounsberry, an engineer at the company. It broadcast programming for a few hours every week. A few years later, the studio was relocated to the Rialto Theater at Walnut and Pine streets.
In the mid 1920s, working with WMAK, First Presbyterian Church began broadcasting their Sunday service on that station. Unfortunately, the station did not stay in Lockport for very long. In 1927 it was purchased by the Buffalo Broadcasting Company and moved to that city, although the transmission tower remained in the town of Wheatfield. Also that year, WMAK became part of the CBS Radio Network.
In 1930, due to federal regulations concerning media monopolies in large markets, Buffalo Broadcasting dropped WMAK, thus ending its eight-year run as a radio station. Shortly afterward, WMAK’s frequency (900 kHz) and its transmission tower were purchased by the Buffalo Evening News, which reactivated the station as WBEN (a few years later that station switched to its present frequency of 930). WMAK are now the call letters for an FM (1570) station near Nashville, Tennessee which plays all bluegrass music.
Ten years passed before another attempt was made to bring a radio station back to Lockport, although the city was able to receive stations in Buffalo and Niagara Falls. In 1940, the Corson family, then owners of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, applied to the FCC for a license to broadcast on the FM frequency. While the application was being reviewed, the United States entered World War II and it wasn’t until 1946 that the license was approved. The Corsons were granted the call letters WUSJ and given the frequency 99.3 FM.
Construction of the station on Michigan Street began in 1947 and the first programming was aired on Halloween night 1948. However, very few listeners heard the broadcasts because not many people had radios with an FM frequency. In 1949, WUSJ applied for, and received, approval for an AM station. The call letters stayed the same but the frequency changed to 1340 AM. The Corsons owned the station until 1970 when it was purchased by Hall Communications. Five years later the call letters were changed to WLVL (Love Lockport). In 1981, Culver Communications, owned by Richard Greene, bought the station and has operated it for the past 40 years.
There were hometown radio stations in Niagara Falls as well. Radio genealogy can be a bit confusing as stations changed frequencies, call letters, owners and formats.
WHLD started in Niagara Falls in 1941 at the 1270 AM frequency. The call letters stood for HiLDa, the wife of the first owner, Earl Clement Hull. Ownership and format has changed over the last 80-plus years but the station has remained the same frequency.
WJJL began broadcasting under those call letters (for John J. Laux, its first owner) at 1440 AM in 1947. Just as with WHLD, many owner and format changes occurred over the years.
Buffalo station WEBR (We Extend Buffalo’s Regards) started operation in 1924 at 970 AM. WEBR went off the air in 1993 but two years ago, WJJL’s new owner, William Yuhnke, changed the call letters to WEBR while still broadcasting at the 1440 AM frequency.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
