As the Niagara County Fair continues this weekend, a request was made for Niagara Discoveries to review some of the history of that annual event in the years since it has been taking place at the Lake Avenue, Lockport, fairgrounds.
To recap, after the Niagara County Agricultural Society sold its property at Washburn and Willow streets in the city of Lockport in 1917, no fairs were held between 1918 and 1921. In the meantime, the Agricultural Society was reorganized and new locations for the fair were considered. It was finally decided to purchase the 50-acre Richard Bewley property on Lake Avenue in the town of Lockport in April of 1922, leaving only five months to construct buildings and prepare the grounds.
From a 1922 aerial photo of the grounds in the History Center collection, you can see some of the original buildings that are still standing, including the Farm & Home Center (originally a cow barn) and the 4-H Training Center (also a barn), as well as a few smaller structures. The unique octagon-shaped Vernors’ Pavilion is also in the picture but that was moved to Hickory Park at the foot of Heath Street, Lockport, in about 1950, and was for many years used by the Boy Scouts and local service organizations. The Merchants’ Building opened for the 1923 fair, so its 100th anniversary is being celebrated this year.
On Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1922, Judge Cuthbert W. Pound dedicated the new fairgrounds and opened the event for the “great usefulness and enjoyment for people of Niagara County…” An estimated crowd of 5,000 was on hand at the dedication and it was reported that “hundreds” more would be arriving later in the day. With school children off for the day, and horse races (a big draw for the men), airplane stunts, vaudeville acts and an expanded midway, Opening Day was predicted to be a “record-breaker” for attendance. The crowd was expected to soar again on Saturday, September 30th, when an auto parade, starting at West and Park avenues, and concluding at the Fairgrounds, brought thousands more people pouring into the fairgrounds. That day ended with a record 15,000 people passing through the gates and 50,000 total for the five-day event (the fair originally ran Tuesday through Saturday).
An unusual occurrence happened at the fair on the evening of September 27th. An electrical failure caused the fairgrounds to be “plunged into darkness” for 90 minutes and a “near-stampede” ensued as the crowd began to panic. The Kohler Electric exhibit, which generated its own electricity, was “jammed” with people as it was the only source of light on the fairgrounds.
The dates of the Niagara County Fair continued to change from year to year, usually taking place sometime in September. The 1920s were a time of growth and expansion for the fair with the addition of new animal barns, concessions and midway attractions. Horse races, auto races and airplane acrobatic events were big crowd pleasers during that decade.
The years of the Great Depression took a toll on fair attendance, and by 1936, the Niagara County Agricultural Society reported that the Fair Association had a deficit of more than $1,000. Despite the deficit, it was announced that “the 1937 Niagara County Fair promises to be the best in years…[the] management has booked the finest entertainment in many years.” The new acts were: Hinkel’s Texas Rangers Rodeo, billed as the first rodeo ever held in Lockport; Hoagland’s Circus & Basile’s Band; and the Roxettes Revenue. A new carnival company was engaged for the midway rides and attractions.
The fair that year was “the most successful in ten years” and had more people than most recent years. This was also the year that the Niagara County 4-H Club Association was started. Attendance continued to increase over the next several years as the depression began to ease. The U.S. entry into World War II caused the fair to be cancelled in 1942 and 1943.
The fair resumed in 1944 but a new crisis developed in 1947 when the Niagara County Agricultural Society defaulted on the bonds that been sold to purchase the Lake Avenue property in 1922. For the next five years, the fair was operated by Niagara County Fairgrounds, Inc. Once again, despite financial issues, in the late 1940s and early 1950s, the fair continued, but with lower attendance numbers. The Niagara History Center has many photos and newspaper articles from those years. The Milk Bar opened in 1949 and has been a fair favorite ever since.
For several years, there was uncertainty as to whether the fair would be held at all. In 1951 and 1952, newspapers reported there might not be a fair, but with assistance from Cornell Cooperative Extension in 1951, and the Niagara County Home and Farm Bureau and the 4-H Club Association in 1952, the fair went on.
Niagara County Farm Bureau had been established in 1912 and an auxiliary “Home Bureau” was formed in 1919. In 1953, the Bureau secured an option to purchase the fairgrounds, and was able to secure the funding in early 1954 at which time the organization acquired the property. Although still popularly known as the “Niagara County Fair,” the official name of the event was changed to the “Niagara County Farm and Home Days.” That year, the first 4-H King and Queen were selected based on their fair exhibits and how helpful they were in promoting 4-H and the annual county-wide event. At this point, the fair was on a much better footing and the event’s sponsors were looking forward to many successful years ahead.
NEXT WEEK: The Niagara County Fair in the 1950s to 1970s.
