NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: A permanent home for the Niagara County Historical Society

This is the third in a series of six articles in 2021 commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Niagara County Historical Society. Previously, it was described how the dormant Lockport Historical Society was revived in the 1940s and incorporated as the Niagara County Historical Society in 1947. For the next six years, the organization issued publications and hosted programs and events at various locations while seeking a permanent home for its collections, exhibits and offices. Finally, in 1953, a property was bequeathed to the society and work began on turning a house and outbuildings into a county-wide museum complex.
Dr. Samuel Outwater, a long-time Lockport physician, died on March 23, 1953, in California, at the age of 95. His red brick house at 215 Niagara Street had been built in 1863 by Windsor Trowbridge and had been in the Scott family since 1880. Samuel Outwater married Luella Scott in 1899, who died in 1917 at the age of 54. The couple had no children and Outwater inherited the property at the time of her death. With no direct heirs, Outwater had decided, years earlier, to leave the property to the historical society for use as a museum upon his death. He also left a commercial building at 73 Main Street, whose income was to be used to sustain the museum.
With the exception of a few items given to family members, the contents of the Niagara Street house and property were left to the historical society as well. With such a generous gift, as well as a great responsibility left to them, the board of the Niagara County Historical Society set about the task of turning the large home into a museum. In addition to the main house, there was a carriage house and a large chicken coop on the property.
Over the next few months, board members and volunteers worked to clean and repair the buildings to prepare them for exhibits. Display cases were acquired from local stores that were no longer using them, as well as from other museums. Several period rooms were set up in the house including the Victorian Parlor (which remained for more than 60 years before being dismantled in 2018 for the new Orientation Room), the Dining Room (now the Changing Exhibit Room) and a Pioneer bedroom (now the Archives Room upstairs). Besides these rooms, exhibits in the main building included Niagara County history, the Erie Canal, a medical history room, and items from Merchant’s Gargling Oil.
The carriage house (now the Pioneer Building) contained Native American artifacts arranged in several cases as well as the diorama that is still in that room. What is now the middle room contained a Military History exhibit (the Transportation Room was added in the 1980s). Upstairs were the Pioneer Cabin that is still there today, as well as antique tools and other artifacts from the early settlement of the county displayed in what is now a storage area.
The large chicken coop was converted into Niagara Fire Co. #1 and housed two 1830s pumpers and other firefighting equipment. This building was moved to the Newfane Historical Society's complex in 1998. A barn was constructed on the property in 1957 to house pioneer trades exhibits and agricultural implements. The pumpers were later moved into the barn as well.
The most exciting, but also most complicated, addition to the new museum grounds was the moving of the Washington Hunt Law Office from its original location at Market and North Adam streets in Lowertown to the historical society property on June 29, 1955. This 20-by-32-foot brick structure, built in 1835 to house Hunt’s law office and the Albany Land Company, was sitting on the site of the proposed St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. If not moved, it would be torn down.
The historical society contracted with Daunce & Son who placed the structure on a bed with 24 rubber wheels and slowly moved it one block east on Market Street to Vine Street and up the hill to East Avenue. It then traveled along Main Street to Park Avenue, and one block over Bristol Street to Niagara Street and its new home. The whole operation took just over seven hours to complete and cost $7,000. When neither the city nor county would assist with the cost, the historical society raised the money on its own. For such an undertaking to succeed, coordination among several entities had to be arranged including New York Telephone, New York Electric & Gas, City of Lockport Streets and Parks Department as well as the police department. After being laid on a new foundation, the building was restored as close as possible to its 1835 appearance.
By the end of 1957, all the pieces were in place for the Niagara County Historical Society to officially open its doors to the public. A curator, Charles Boyer, had been hired that year to oversee the completion of the exhibits. He would remain in that position for 22 years. On the day after New Year’s, 1958, the first guests were officially welcomed into the new museum complex. It was said that it was the largest historical society in Western New York after Buffalo and Rochester.
A future installment of Niagara Discoveries will review Niagara County Historical Society's growth and expansion during the 1960s.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
