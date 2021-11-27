NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: A snapshot of Locust Street, Lockport, in 1888

Sometimes it is easier to write a story around a photograph than to find a photograph after you have written the story. The photo accompanying this article is a good example. It is in the History Center photo collection and the only information provided is “Locust St. c.1888-1889” on the back. It was the southeast side of Locust between Walnut Street and Seymour Alley, No. 41 to 55. The block was most likely built in the early 1870s as many of the addresses first appeared in the 1875 Lockport City Directory. Many of the structures are of similar design as well.
The first building on the left, with the sign “Bennet House,” was originally the Arthur L. Burtis tin shop. Mr. Burtis’ specialty was tin roofs. In an 1876 advertisement in the Lockport Daily Journal, he declared, “Tin Roofing put on of the best kind and warranted. Now is the time to get Tin Roofs put on cheap.” In 1880, Burtis moved down the street to 51 Locust and No. 41 became Robert Dorman’s flour and feed store. He was only there one year and then David Hull opened a grocery on the first floor of the building in 1882. On the second floor was the studio of Henry M. Fanck, a professional painter whose work in the rooms at the DeWitt Clinton Hose Company on Market Street and the renovation of the court room at the Niagara County Courthouse drew praise in the press. Hull continued his grocery business at least until 1884. Three years later George Freatman was operating a saloon at that location.
In September 1887, an ad appeared in the Lockport Daily Journal which read, “For Sale – The house and saloon at No. 41 Locust street. Good reason for selling. Will sell cheap for cash.” Whatever the good reason was for selling, in 1888 Samuel Farrar was running a saloon there.
It is at this point that there are some questions concerning No. 41 Locust. Since there is no 1889 Lockport City Directory, it is difficult to establish who owned or was renting that address. There were two brothers, Edward and Richard Bennett, who had a saloon at 11 Main Street. Perhaps one of them opened a saloon on Locust Street. In late March, 1889, it was reported that a fire destroyed the Bennet House, although neither an owner nor a specific address was given. The blaze was considered suspicious since it was discovered that the building was worth only $400 to $500 but was insured for $1,300.
A year after the fire, a new three-story brick building, the Van Valkenburgh Block, opened at 39-41 Locust Street. William Emert & Son, grocers, opened at No. 39 and later expanded to No. 41. There were other businesses and apartments on the upper floors. In May 1964, the Van Valkenburgh Flats, as the building was known then, was destroyed by fire. Three first-floor tenants lost their shops but the apartments were vacant as there were plans for their renovations in a few months. The former A & P Store at 45 Locust was also damaged.
The next building, at 43 Locust St., was John Lochner’s grocery store beginning in 1875 and, except for a few years in mid-1880s, continued at that location until 1890. In 1877, a notice appeared in the Lockport Daily Journal addressed, “To Whom it may Concern. We the undersigned are assured by Mrs. Shuler, that we are the only dealers in Lockport who have handled her berries this year. Other dealers may have had berries put in similar packages. Her crates are plainly marked Mrs. J. D. Shuler.” It was signed by four men, including John Lochner, and dated June 27th. In 1884, “Honest John,” as he was known in the city, “sold out” his grocery business to William Fleckser only to be back again three years later. He moved two doors up Locust in 1890 to No. 47 where he remained until 1892.
In 1888, No. 45 Locust was Henry Brundage’s meat market. He began his business there in 1882. Prior to being a meat market, the building had housed a bakery and a marble dealer. Henry Brundage’s claim to fame was that he became a local spokesman for Doan’s Kidney Pills and his endorsement of the medicine appeared in the newspapers for many years beginning in 1897. The meat market closed in 1908.
Before John Lochner moved his grocery there in 1890, No. 47 Locust had been home to the John S. Donner meat market from 1878 to 1882. The store stood vacant for several years and in 1888 it was the People’s Furniture Store for short time before Lochner took it over.
NEXT WEEK: No. 49 – 53 Locust Street in 1888.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.