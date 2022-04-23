NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Alonzo T. Prentice, early and highly respected citizen of Lockport

Last week Niagara Discoveries looked in on the life and diary of Eliza Ann Prentice Crane, one of three individuals for whom the former Victorian parlor at the History Center was dedicated (it has since been replaced with the Visitor Orientation Room). Eliza’s father was Alonzo T. Prentice, who was an early resident and businessman in Lockport.
Prentice was born in New Hampshire in 1799 and settled first in Buffalo in 1820, before moving to Lockport three years later. While still living in Buffalo, Prentice married Emeline Rockwell of Oneida County. They came to Lockport shortly after their marriage. He first opened a jewelry store on Canal Street and a few years later moved his business to the south side of Main Street.
From early on, Prentice was involved in politics in Niagara County. On Oct. 19, 1831, he was present as a delegate at the Niagara Anti-Masonic Republican Convention held at the Washington House in Lockport “for the purpose of nominating candidates for the various county offices to be filled at the ensuing annual election in November next.” He was also appointed to a committee to “draft resolutions expressive of the feelings and views of the convention, and to prepare an address.”
Prentice’s jewelry business must have been doing well in the early 1830s as he was able to build a large stone house at the southeast corner of Genesee and Pine streets for his growing family (nine children were born between 1824 and 1847). But the financial Panic of 1837 caused hardships among many families, including the Prentices, and he was forced to sell the home to Gen. John Jackson (the property is now the site of Christ Community Church). It is unclear where the family lived until 1842 but about that time Prentice acquired a large piece of land on LaGrange Street between Saxton and Cottage streets (Harvey Avenue was cut through the Prentice property in about 1889). It was this house, its trees and orchards that Eliza lamented leaving in her diary in 1851. In 1856, they are living on South Pine Street, which was also described as “beyond High Street.”
Throughout his years in Lockport, Prentice held various positions of leadership in the community including as a member of the Niagara County Board of Supervisors, the Lockport Municipal Board, the Lockport School Board and as a Justice of the Peace. In politics he made the transition from Anti-Mason to Whig to Republican. After retiring from the jewelry business, Prentice kept an office in the Arcade Building on Pine Street near Main for use as Justice of the Peace.
Starting in the 1850s, Prentice’s adult children began to move out of the area. Out of the nine, two died as children, four went to Chicago, two to Michigan and one to Pennsylvania. His wife, Emeline Prentice, passed away in 1864 at the age of 57. Alonzo continued to live in the Pine Street house (now #266) with assistance from his niece, Miss Lucy A. Clark, until his death of apoplexy in 1872, aged 73 years. He was buried in Glenwood Cemetery with his wife and four of his children. In his obituary, Prentice was remembered as “a public-spirited and patriotic citizen…a congenial, pleasant neighbor, a faithful companion, and a discreet and indulgent father and reliable friend.”
Miss Clark occupied the home until 1884 when she moved to Chicago to be close to several of her cousins. A notice in the Lockport Daily Journal for October 30, 1884 advertised an “Auction of Household Goods” at the “late residence of Alonzo T. Prentice.” Lucy Clark died in Chicago in 1886 but was buried in the Prentice plot at Glenwood.
• • •
ADDENDUM: In doing historical research, there is never any story of a person, place or event that is wrapped up in one neat package. Every story has “tentacles” that lead to more stories and so on and so forth. In last week’s article about Eliza Ann Prentice and her diary, the death of a “Mr. Rose” was mentioned. Upon further research, it was discovered that his full name was Thorret D. Rose, he was from Pekin and was 20 years old at the time of his death. In the diary he is mentioned several times in association with music and singing classes at the Union School giving the impression he may have been an instructor but his death record lists his occupation as “farmer.” He fell from a four-story window of an unnamed building, sustained serious injuries and died a week later (the record of his death lists it as Aug. 18, 1849 but Eliza’s diary entry implies it was August 28th). This was not the first tragedy to befall Rose's family. His 30-year-old father died a month before his birth in 1828 and a married sister died in 1842, also at the age of 20. His mother died at age 43. They are all buried at the Pioneer Cemetery in Pekin. We often don’t realize how fragile life was in this time period until you see several members of the same family dying at such young ages.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
