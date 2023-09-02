A regular reader of Niagara Discoveries recently called and requested an article about the history of Wolcottsville. To do that, you must start with the man who the community was named for. There is much conflicting information about the founder of Wolcottsville.
Anson Gould Wolcott was born in 1819, the son of James and Miriam Wolcott. Many sources say he was born “near Lockport, NY.” There was a James Wolcott with several children living in Aurora (now East Aurora) in what is now Erie County in 1820 but whether this was considered “near Lockport NY” is questionable. An online family tree shows that Anson Wolcott’s parents were living in Rome, New York, at the time of his birth and all of his siblings were born there as well.
As a young man, Anson Wolcott sought rise in the world. He taught school as a teenager in the 1830s. When he came to Niagara County is unclear but some of his relatives had already been living in the area by the 1840s. It gets confusing as he had at least two close relatives who had the same name, an uncle and a cousin. Wolcott bought a large tract of land in the southeast corner of the town of Royalton in 1847.
Secondary sources all say he bought the land, which was sometimes described as a swamp, from the Holland Land Company. This cannot be correct as the Holland Land Company had divested itself of its Western New York land holdings in 1839. It is more likely that Wolcott purchased the 2,000-acre tract from the Albany Land Company, which had bought up much of the unsold Niagara County property from the Holland Land Company.
Another circumstance that would support this is the fact that Anson Wolcott married Elizabeth Walbridge in Lockport in 1848. Elizabeth was the daughter of Henry Walbridge, a law partner of Washington Hunt. Walbridge and Hunt were also land agents for the Albany Land Company and Hunt was married to Walbridge’s other daughter, Mary. Wolcott was also a lawyer and had been admitted to the New York State bar in 1847. Sources differ on where he studied law but he may have practiced with his father-in-law while living in Lockport. Anson and Elizabeth’s only child, born in 1849, was named Henry Walbridge Wolcott, after her father.
Anson Wolcott and his family were either living in, or very near, Henry Walbridge’s home on Market Street in the village of Lockport in 1850. At about this same time, Wolcott built a home and a steam sawmill just south of Mud Creek on what is now Wolcottsville Road in the town of Royalton. Wolcott also bought and sold property in other parts of the county before selling the large Royalton tract to Prussian immigrants in 1851. There are more than 100 recorded land transactions in which Wolcott is the buyer or seller between 1847 and 1858.
In 1855, Wolcott is listed as operating a steam sawmill at an unspecified location in the town of Lockport. Wolcott also lived for a short time in the town of Clarence, just long enough to bestow his name on another community. Wolcottsburg (also referenced as Wolcottsville and West Prussia) is located at the intersection of Goodrich, Wolcott and Delaware roads. This community was not as large or populated at the one in Niagara County, but it did also attract immigrants from Prussia.
When Anson Wolcott left Niagara and/or Erie County is unknown, and where he was living in 1860 could not be determined with certainty. It appears that he and Elizabeth were separated or divorced by this time as she was living in her father’s household in 1860 with her and Anson’s 11-year-old son Henry. In 1863, Anson Wolcott married Georgiana de Ismisquero (nee Sayen) in an unknown location but possibly in Indiana as most accounts say he had been living in that state since as early as 1858. Wolcott had another son, Eben, by his second wife in 1866, and she passed away 11 years later.
Just as he had done in Niagara County, Wolcott purchased more than 3,000 acres in northwestern Indiana. He built a grain shed on his land near the Pennsylvania Railroad which enabled local farmers to leave their grain there and have Wolcott ship it on the train. Soon he added other crops and built more storage facilities on his property. He convinced the Pennsylvania Railroad to build a station at the grain stop and the railroad named it “Wolcott.” As his grain shipment business increased, more employees were added to the operation. Wolcott sold them lots nearby and soon a community began to develop around the railroad station. Streets were laid out, houses were built, businesses opened and churches and schools were established. The village of Wolcott was incorporated in 1873 and the town of Wolcott in 1889. The third place to be named after Anson Wolcott would become the most enduring and prosperous.
Wolcott gained much prominence, not only in the community he had founded, but in the state of Indiana. He was elected to the Indiana State Senate on the Republican ticket in 1868 and served for two years. In 1876, Wolcott broke with the Republican Party and ran for Governor of Indiana on the “Greenback” ticket but was defeated. A run for the U.S. Congress was also not successful. Despite these setbacks, Wolcott continued to take an active interest in the village and town, as well as in the Masonic fraternity.
As an adult, Eben Wolcott managed his father’s business interests and finances, and Anson Wolcott was a very wealthy man when he died in 1907. He left the bulk of his estate to Eben. The home that Wolcott built c.1860 in Wolcott, Indiana, is now a National Register historic house museum that is open to the public on scheduled days or by appointment.
Elizabeth Walbridge Wolcott stayed in Lockport until the 1870s. She eventually moved to Brooklyn, where she died in 1909. Her remains were interred in the Walbridge plot in Glenwood Cemetery. The bulk of her estate was left to her son Henry. After Henry had finished his schooling in Lockport he moved to Chicago where he worked for various companies. He passed away in 1921 and Eben died in 1941. Although included with Elizabeth Wolcott’s Find-a-Grave entry, they are both buried elsewhere.
NEXT WEEK: The Prussian Settlement in Wolcottsville.
