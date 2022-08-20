In the 19th century when transportation and agriculture were so dependent on the use of animals, particularly horses, it was not uncommon for some people to abuse these creatures in order to get more work out of them than they could physically endure. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in England in 1824, the first organization dedicated to ending abuse of animals. It was more than 40 years before an American SPCA was established in New York City on April 10, 1866.
In addition to the abuse of horses, the ASPCA targeted cockfighting and conditions in slaughterhouses. Less than two weeks after it was founded, the first animal anti-cruelty law was passed in New York City. A year later, Buffalo became the second city to form a chapter of the ASPCA. By 1888, almost every state in the union had enacted anti-cruelty laws to protect animals from abuse.
It was in that year that Arabella Peterson and a group of concerned citizens met at the YMCA in Lockport on October 16th to form the SPCA of Niagara County. Peterson was elected first vice president, a position she held until her death in 1929. Four other trustees were elected from Lockport to serve on the board.
The Lockport chapter of the ASPCA in Niagara County was incorporated on March 14, 1894 due in large part to the efforts of Peterson. The wife of Jesse Peterson, president of Indurated Fibre Company, she was active in many civic and cultural affairs in the city and had also founded the Niagara County chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. She was appalled at the abuse of horses that she witnessed every day while conducting her business in the city. She became well-known around Lockport as an advocate for animal rights and people were careful not to abuse their horses in her presence.
A Dec. 29, 1898 Lockport Union Sun article illustrated how much influence Peterson had: “Mrs. Jesse Peterson, of the SPCA, observed two farmers with two horses hitched to a heavy load of wood [that had] stalled several times. The farmers had whips out but as Mrs. Peterson was present did not use them. They finally threw off part of the load and drove away.”
By the late 1920s with fewer horses being used for transportation and farming, the local SPCA began to flounder. During the last few years of her life, Peterson was the only officer on the board. Her title was “acting president.”
For two years after Peterson’s death the society languished until it was reorganized in 1931 with a new board of 20 members representing all areas of the county. A shelter was opened at the corner of 11th Street and Whitney Avenue in Niagara Falls but that soon became overcrowded and a new shelter was built at 1410 Pine Avenue directly across from St. Joseph’s Church in 1935. Within two years that location was also deemed too small and the shelter moved out to more spacious quarters at 4201 Porter Avenue between Hyde Park Boulevard and Military Road. The shelter remained there until 1960 when it moved again, this time to 2050 Military Road. The property on Porter Road then became part of the Hyde Park Golf Course.
In 1960 the property on Military Road was still farmland but by the 1980s it was becoming a commercial area and the SPCA shelter was in the way of progress. Benderson Development bought the property in 1985 for expansion of the Fashion Outlet Mall. The SPCA was allowed to remain on Military until a new location could be found. In 1990 the shelter moved to its present location at 2100 Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara.
The SPCA also operated a location on Dysinger Road in Lockport for many years. That shelter closed in 1981.
