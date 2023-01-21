When people in Western New York hear the name “Schoellkopf” they might associate it with many different things: the Schoellkopf Power Plant that collapsed into the Niagara River in 1956; the Schoellkopf Geological Museum; the Schoellkopf Health Center with the adjoining Schoellkopf Park; or Schoellkopf Hall at the former DeVeaux School. There were several generations of Schoellkopfs who made their mark not only in Niagara Falls but in the Buffalo area as well.
The first to arrive in Western New York was Jacob, who came to Buffalo in 1844. His business interests were in tanneries and he established several throughout the United States. His first enterprise in Niagara Falls was the purchase and reactivation of the Hydraulic Canal in 1877. Jacob used this canal to generate electric power to operate the flour mills and breweries he owned that lined the canal.
Despite his business ties to Niagara Falls, Jacob continued to reside in Buffalo, first in a house on Franklin near Allen Street, and then in an elaborate High Victorian mansion with towers and turrets in 1882 at the southeast corner of Delaware Avenue and Allen Street. That house was torn down in 1936 for a gas station. Though not the original, a gas station is still located there. His Franklin Street home has survived. Jacob passed away in 1899 leaving his widow, Christine Durr Schoellkopf, and five living adult children (out of 11) including his third son, Arthur, who is the subject of today’s installment of Niagara Discoveries.
Arthur Schoellkopf was born in Buffalo on June 13, 1856. His early education was in Buffalo, but when he was 9 years old he was sent to the Academy of Kirchheim in Germany for the next four years. Upon returning to the United States, Arthur finished his schooling at St. Joseph’s Academy in Buffalo. He then attended Bryant & Stratton Business School, and upon completion of his studies there, he went to work for the Frontier Mills in Buffalo. When his father purchased the Hydraulic Canal in 1877, and formed the Niagara Falls Hydraulic Power & Manufacturing Company, Arthur became secretary and treasurer of the business.
Within two years, Arthur was wealthy enough to build a large stone house on a triangular piece of property bounded by Main Street, Pine Avenue and Park Place (the house was torn down in 1935 for a tire store but the stone wall of the property is still there). In 1880, Arthur married Jessie Gluck, daughter of Alva Gluck, one of Niagara Falls’ most prominent citizens and builder of the Gluck Building, a Niagara Falls landmark from 1892 until it burned down in 1959. The couple had two children, Paul and Beatrice. A year after his marriage, Arthur, his father Jacob, and Charles Brush, established and operated the Brush Electric Light Company, which used 16 carbon arc lights to illuminate the falls at night. He also constructed and managed the first horse-drawn street car system in Niagara Falls in 1882.
Another aspect of Schoellkopf’s business interests was his ownership of Niagara View Farms. It was located in what was then open land in the Town of Niagara, but is now within the City of Niagara Falls. The modern boundaries of the farm are Hyde Park Boulevard (then Sugar Street) on the west, Ontario Street on the north, Linwood Avenue on the south and Gill Creek on the east. It was a stud farm and bred some of the finest horses in the United States including the champion trotter “Niagara King.” It is hard to imagine this farm in an area that is now covered by residential streets.
At the time Schoellkopf was also on the Board of Directors of the Niagara County Savings Bank, the International Hotel Company and the New York Mutual Savings & Loan Association. He was president of the Power City Bank, the Cliff Paper Company and the Park Theater Company. In March of 1896, he was elected Mayor of the City of Niagara Falls. His campaign slogan was “municipal government is business, not politics,” and he was overwhelmingly elected by every district in the city.
According to an 1897 Niagara Falls Gazette article, Schoellkopf’s administration was characterized by “no scandals, no jangles in the Common Council; the sessions have been business like and have not lasted all night…he has made the best Mayor we have had.” But after a year in office, Schoellkopf made the decision not to run for a second term. Citing that “his private business would not allow him to devote the necessary time to the city’s affairs” he declined the Republican mayoral nomination for 1897.
Following his tenure as mayor, Schoellkopf continued his work in business and philanthropy in the city. In 1895, he was one of the founders of the Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital and the Niagara Falls branch of the YMCA. Schoellkopf was approached by Peter A. Porter in 1906 about donating a small triangular lot across from his residence at Main and Pine for use as a city park. Schoellkopf gave the property to the city and in 1920 the parcel became the Soldiers, Sailors and Marines Memorial Park. Since that time other veterans’ memorials have been added.
In the 1910s, though only in his mid 50s, Schoellkopf’s health was impaired by “complicated disorders.” He sought relief from his ailments by spending the winters in Florida. He was in Miami on Feb. 3, 1913 when he died unexpectedly of complications from a “serious illness.” He was 56 years old. After a funeral at the First Presbyterian Church on First Street in Niagara Falls, Schoellkopf’s remains were placed in a vault at Oakwood Cemetery instead of in the family plot at Forest Lawn in Buffalo. It was decided by the family to have him rest in the city that was his home and where he had so many connections. Schoellkopf and his wife Jessie, who passed away in 1928, are interred in the mausoleum at Oakwood Cemetery.
Schoellkopf Park, along Portage Road between Pine and Walnut Avenues, was a gift from Mrs. Schoellkopf in memory of her late husband. Schoellkopf Hall at the DeVeaux School (now DeVeaux Woods State Park) was named for Arthur’s son Paul, and the Schoellkopf Geological Museum (now the defunct Niagara Gorge Discovery Center) was so named because it was built on the site of the former Schoellkopf Power Plant that fell into the Niagara Gorge in 1956.
