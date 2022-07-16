During the past nearly 200 years of Lockport’s history, the education of the children in, first the village, and then the city, has been a prominent concern for people ranging from Belva McNall (later Lockwood) who introduced public speaking and calisthenics to the girls’ curriculum at the Union School, to Aaron Mossell who fought to integrate the Lockport School district in the 1870s. Other Lockport educators have had schools named for them in the city.
There are a few others who worked tirelessly for the cause of education in Lockport who are largely forgotten. One of these is Asher B. Evans. Although not originally from this area, he had a profound effect on a generation of students who studied under him. Asher Evans was born in 1834 in Hector, Tompkins County, in the central southern tier of New York. No exact date is given for his arrival in this county but it was “in his early years.” He attended local grammar schools before enrolling in the new Wilson Collegiate Institute and later the Yates Academy in Orleans County. It is likely that Evans may have taught school for a few years between graduating from Yates Academy and going to college. It was also during these years that he began to hone his skills as a mathematician, corresponding with leaders in that field in the United States and Europe.
In 1857 he entered the University of Rochester and a year later transferred to Madison College, now Colgate University, in Hamilton, NY. Evans graduated in 1860 and was immediately hired as principal of the Nunda Academy. During the Civil War he also served as principal of the Penfield Institute and then, in 1865, became principal at his old alma mater, the Wilson Collegiate Institute. Back in Niagara County, Asher Evans’ talents as teacher and administrator were recognized by the Lockport Union School and he was hired as principal there in 1867. Thus began a nearly quarter century of service to the secondary students of this city.
Evans’ was a highly respected man whose “mental grasp was extraordinary and his teaching power unusual.” He was a strict but fair disciplinarian and earned the respect and admiration of both his fellow educators as well as his students. In addition to his administrative duties, Evans taught Latin and Greek and also conducted classes in botany and geology. Though he was considered a brilliant mathematician, Evans did not teach that class at the Lockport Union School although he may have privately tutored students who showed exceptional ability in that field.
In 1869, he married Sarah Haines, granddaughter of local surveyor, Jesse P. Haines, and the couple had two children, William and Florence. That same year, Evans was recognized in the Political and Mathematical Almanack for his remarkable ability in the field of mathematics. The Almanack was founded in London in 1703 for the purpose of posing 15 new mathematical problems every year that were “so varied and abstruse as to fully test the powers of the most able mathematicians.” Solutions to the problems were printed the next year. Evans and six others successfully solved all fifteen problems that were presented in 1868. He was also a regular contributor to the Educational Times, a journal devoted to educational practices and the elevation of the teaching profession. His reputation in education and mathematics was well-known in this country as well as Europe and he had admirers from around the world.
Asher B. Evans devoted his life to the betterment and benefit of his students and his dedication to his responsibilities may have contributed to his early death. He passed away on his 57th birthday, Sept. 24, 1891 and is buried in Glenwood Cemetery. Sarah Haines Evans died in 1927 at the age of 85. It was noted in her obituary that she was the last resident of Lockport who continued to employ a coachman and use a horse and carriage as her only means of transportation.
Professor Evans, as he was called by his students, had a great influence on his pupils. Next week we will meet three female Union School scholars who, under Evans guidance, became world-renown mathematicians in their own right.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
