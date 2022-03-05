NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: Aunt Ednah Smith's recollections of early Lockport

In honor of Women’s History Month, over the next few weeks, Niagara Discoveries will look in on women who shaped the history of Lockport and Niagara County.
Back in 1873 the Lockport Daily Journal ran a series of articles under the title “Recollections.” Most of these came from “Aunt Ednah” (sometimes spelled “Edna”) Smith, wife of Dr. Isaac Smith. They were compiled by Laura Colton, adopted daughter of the Smiths.
Ednah Deane was born in New Marlborough, Massachusetts, in 1794 and moved with her family to Phelps, Ontario County, in 1811. She married Isaac Smith in 1815 in Farmington in that county. He was a member of the Society of Friends (Quakers) and she joined as well. The couple arrived in what was to become Lockport in April 1821, before the locks were even started. A few crude huts were scattered along the ravine where the locks would eventually be built.
Main Street was still studded with tree stumps when the Smiths built their log home near Market Street. The three-room cabin was considered a palace compared to the other dwellings. By the end of the year there were about 1,000 people in the village including canal contractors and laborers, merchants and mechanics, and many members of the Society of Friends. A Quaker settlement was established at the intersection of Main, Market and Locust streets, composed of a meeting house, a school, a cemetery and several homes.
The Smiths were fortunate, and unique, in the fact that their cabin had a door and a window. This was a useful luxury at that time to keep snakes and other wild animals out of your cabin. Rattlesnakes were abundant around Lockport in those days and were a common sight in the ravine where the locks were under construction. The snakes were so plentiful that a bounty was offered for each head or rattle that was brought to the sheriff. Ednah Smith’s daughter Laura remembered as a child how her mother and aunt killed a snake that slithered into their cabin when the door was left opened, by stabbing it in the neck with an iron fire shovel and beating it about the head with a piece of wood. It was five feet long, six inches in diameter and completely black in color.
Few people today realize that the area where the locks are located was once a ravine where in ancient times water tumbled over the Niagara Escarpment. In the Recollections series, Aunt Ednah noted, “one can scarcely imagine how wild and picturesque an appearance it presented in early times. Before the canal was commenced there was a pond in the ravine fed by numerous springs and rivulets flowing from the hillside. The slopes and sides of the surrounding precipices were covered with trees and shrubs, mossy rocks, ferns and wild flowers, reaching to the water’s edge, which was gay with ivy and cowslips.”
In the winter, the basin below where the locks would be built froze over and became an ideal spot for ice skating. Aunt Ednah recalled that one skater in particular stood out for his “grace and skill.” That skater was none other than Lockport entrepreneur and local abolitionist Lyman A. Spalding. “A large space would be given him on the ice, where he would display his agility by cutting his name, 'true lover’s knots,' and all kinds of geometrical and fantastic figures.” Spalding would become one of Lockport’s most prominent citizens.
One of Aunt Ednah’s memories involved the first grist mill that was built in the village. In November of 1821, Otis Hathaway constructed the mill in exactly three weeks and when it was finally completed, the whole village assembled for a “jollyfication.” The celebration began at the mill located on Eighteen Mile Creek in Lowertown, and later moved up to the Cottage Inn at Main and Cottage streets. Here, the mush was “improved” with the addition of “wine, brandy, molasses and butter”; platefuls of that mixture were passed around and no one went “home until morning.”
A different sort of celebration took place a few years later in 1825 when General Lafayette visited Lockport. The genteel general was received at the Washington House Hotel at North Transit Street and Park Avenue (today the location of a 7-Eleven store) by the men, women and children of the village. He graciously thanked his hosts and gave a toast: “I give you the county of Niagara; first in the wonders of Nature (Niagara Falls), and first in the wonder of Art (Lockport Locks).” When he left the next morning, heading east on the canal, he was greeted with 100 charges of gunpowder set off simultaneously from the north gorge wall. Lafayette said he had never been so saluted and could not believe it was not from artillery.
A few months later, Lockport was again celebrating, this time the grand opening of the Erie Canal on October 26, 1825.
Another story that Aunt Ednah related involved a young couple who had recently moved to Lockport so the husband could find work. Her husband, Dr. Isaac Smith, had just attended the woman who had given birth in a run-down shanty near the canal. He sent Aunt Ednah there to see if she could in any way relieve this girl’s misery in such a place. When Ednah arrived, she found a “young, beautiful, refined English woman” who told her tale of woe to her sympathetic visitor. She had married an Irishman, John Allen, against her parents’ wishes and immigrated with him to Canada. While there, they heard that work was available on the canal in Lockport so they came here. Her husband then found a job as a common laborer. Their child was born in Lockport soon after their arrival. Ednah spoke to the neighbors and soon the woman and babe were domiciled in more comfortable quarters.
The story does have a happy ending. The woman’s husband was soon found to possess many skills beyond that of a laborer and was soon hired by the foreman as a bookkeeper and secretary to the contractor. The family later moved to Rochester where the man went into business for himself, eventually being elected mayor of that city. He never forgot the kindness and generosity that he and his wife were shown in Lockport and he never forgot “Aunt Ednah,” who he met again many years later while they were both traveling on an Erie Canal packet boat.
The Smiths later constructed a frame house on the west side of Market Street just north of Main Street where the Bewley Building now stands. Around 1836, or shortly after, they built yet another house, this one of stone, on the southeast corner of Ontario and Hawley streets, that still stands today.
Isaac Smith died in 1842 and is buried in Cold Spring Cemetery. Eighteen months later, Ednah Smith married David Thomas of Ledyard, Cayuga County, and moved there with him.
On the 1851 map of Niagara County, there are two properties, in the approximate locations of the Smith homes on Main and Market streets; one is labeled “Mrs. Smith” and the other “Mrs. Thomas.” Did Aunt Ednah still own these properties or were they owned by women who just happened to have the same names?
The Thomases later moved to Union Springs, also in Cayuga County, where David died in 1859. Ednah Smith Thomas remained there until her death in 1878 at the age of 84. She is buried in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Union Springs, N.Y.
There are many other stories about the early history of Lockport contained in the “Recollections.” A copy of this is available to read at the History Center.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
