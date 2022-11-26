The History Center recently received a request for information on a small community on the town line between Wheatfield and Pendleton known as “Hoffman.” This hamlet, which was located on both sides of Townline Road and intersected by the International Railway Company’s Interurban tracks, was actually the last of three areas to be named and developed along that road. All three straddle Townline Road within a mile of each other.
We’ll start with the first of the three places to be settled, Beach Ridge.
Beach Ridge, originally spelled “Beech” Ridge, is a gravel and sand elevation in the town of Pendleton running from Townline Road in a northeasterly direction for three miles. Bear Ridge Road, a few miles to the south, runs in approximately the same direction. The average elevation of both ridges is about 600 feet. It is believed that they were possibly part of Ancient Lake Tonawanda, which once covered much of this area. Another theory is that the ridge was named for beech trees that once grew on the elevation. In either case, in the mid 1820s, the first white settlers began to buy land, clear the forests and build homes and farms on top of and below the ridge.
The first of those who inhabited Beach Ridge were Asa Andrews, Luther Leland, Henry Tripp and Alfred Poole. Silas Hall came at the “comparatively late date” of 1835 and settled on the “northern limit” of Beach Ridge. He left an account which described the area as still a wilderness where bears and wolves prowled for about another five years.
A cemetery on Beach Ridge Road contains the graves of many early settlers including that of Noah Strickland, a Revolutionary War veteran.
A major change came to Beach Ridge in 1853 when the Buffalo & Lockport Railroad bisected the community at Townline Road. The B&LRR operated between Lockport and North Tonawanda where it connected to other railroads going to Niagara Falls and Buffalo. It was one of the small railroads that proliferated in the 1850s that were later consolidated into the New York Central Railroad. A station (depot) was built on land belonging to Silas Hall and the area north of Beach Ridge became known as Hall’s Station. In some sources, Beach Ridge is referred to as “formerly Hall’s Station,” while in others, Hall’s Station is presented as a separate place from Beach Ridge.
Silas Hall was born in Massachusetts in 1805 came to Niagara County as a young man in 1827. He bought his 240-acre farm at Beach Ridge eight years later. He was described as a business and civic leader in that community and a member of the Mapleton Presbyterian Church. He died in 1883.
For the next 50-plus years, Hall’s Station remained on the New York Central line until 1934 when the railroad applied to the Interstate Commerce Commission for permission to abandon what was known as the Lockport Branch between Beach Ridge (Hall’s Station) and Lockport Junction, thus ending over 80 years of rail service to the community. The Penn Central Railroad acquired parts of this line but the Lockport Branch was abandoned. The tracks were eventually removed. A survey done by the New York State Department of Transportation in 1974 reported that most of the right-of-way was still accessible by foot. Nearly 50 years later, a current satellite image shows most of the right-of-way is still discernible but many parts are no longer passable.
About a mile south of Beach Ridge and Hall’s Station is Hoffman, another rail stop, this one on the IRC (International Railway Company) line which began operating in 1901. The IRC ran trolleys within cities and “interurbans” between cities. The Lockport-North Tonawanda interurban line ran at a southwest angle and, like the New York Central, crossed Townline Road from Pendleton into Wheatfield. At North Tonawanda, passengers could board another IRC interurban to either Niagara Falls or Buffalo.
Also like Hall’s, Hoffman (sometimes “Station” was added) was named for a person. In this case, it was John A. Hoffman, Sr. and his son, John A. Hoffman, Jr. The elder Hoffman was born in Bavaria in about 1837 and came to the United States in 1852. When he arrived in Niagara County is unclear, but it may have been in the 1860s. By the 1880 U.S. census, he is living on Townline Road south of Beach Ridge. John Sr. died in 1907 and John Jr. remained on the Pendleton side of Townline until about 1930 when he moved across the road to Wheatfield. He died in 1941, four years after the IRC discontinued its interurban passenger service between Lockport and North Tonawanda.
The IRC had started to run a limited freight service between Lockport, North Tonawanda and Buffalo in 1927. That continued until 1951. The tracks were then acquired by the Erie Lackawanna Railroad, and then by Conrail, but were later abandoned. The right-of-way between Townline Road and Lockport Road is now an accessible six-mile paved Rail-to-Trail path.
